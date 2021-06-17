Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS5 Software Beta: How to test new PlayStation 5 features before anyone else

Chris Smith

Sony is prepping a “major” software update for the fledgling PS5 console and it needs you to put the new features through their paces before unleashing them on the masses – well, the meagre few of us who’ve been able to secure a PlayStation 5 to date.

Sony has announced the PS5 Beta Program and console owners in the UK are among those invited to sign up as guinea pigs. Like many public beta programs, signing up doesn’t guarantee you a spot, but if selected you’ll get first dibs on the latest test versions of the PS5 operating system.

There’s no information on what features Sony is currently prepping for later this year, but there’s bound to be a host of user-interface improvements and new features as the PS5 really finds its grove in the weeks and months to come.

On the new PS5 beta website, Sony writes: “We’re calling on all eligible players to help our teams continue to enhance the PlayStation 5 console experience. By signing up to take part in upcoming system software beta programs, you could be among the first to put new features to the test and provide essential feedback that will help guide their development.”

In order to sign up, you can head to the PlayStation beta website, sign-in using your PlayStation Network ID and then hit Register Now. If you’re selected for the beta program, you’ll receive an official email invite with instructions on how to install the beta. Those users must provide Sony with detailed feedback, while Sony also warns that the gamer’s PSN account must be “in good order.”

Sony outlines the Beta System Software will be subject to bugs, so those volunteering should do so knowing their perfect PS5 experience might be sacrificed in order to test the new wares.

Will you sign up for the beta? Or are you happy to let other gamers be guinea pigs and test the features when they’re ready for prime time? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

