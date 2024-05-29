How to sideload apps on an Android phone

Google Play is great, but sometimes, it puts restrictions on where an app can be installed. Say you’ve found an exciting new game, but upon accessing Google Play, you’re informed that it’s not available in your region. What are you to do?

While you could wait for the app to be rolled out to a wider audience, there is another way; sideload the app onto the phone yourself. It sounds intimidating, but it’s really not. In fact, the open nature of the Android OS means you are free to install apps from pretty much any resource – you just need to jump through a few hoops first.

So, whether you’re trying to get early access to a popular new game or want to download that extremely niche Android app you’ve been reading about, here’s how to sideload apps on an Android smartphone.

What you’ll need:

An Android smartphone

An active internet connection

The Short Version

Download the APK you’d like to install. Tap Download Anyway. Open the APK. Tap Settings. Tap Allow From This Source. Tap Install. Tap Open to use your new app.