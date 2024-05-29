Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to sideload apps on an Android phone

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Google Play is great, but sometimes, it puts restrictions on where an app can be installed. Say you’ve found an exciting new game, but upon accessing Google Play, you’re informed that it’s not available in your region. What are you to do?

While you could wait for the app to be rolled out to a wider audience, there is another way; sideload the app onto the phone yourself. It sounds intimidating, but it’s really not. In fact, the open nature of the Android OS means you are free to install apps from pretty much any resource – you just need to jump through a few hoops first.

So, whether you’re trying to get early access to a popular new game or want to download that extremely niche Android app you’ve been reading about, here’s how to sideload apps on an Android smartphone

Sky Sports with Sky Stream media bargain

Sky Sports with Sky Stream media bargain

The Sky Stream box gives you streamed access to the best of Sky and this deal gets you Sky Sports, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for £46

  • Sky
  • 18 month contract
  • £46 a month
View Deal

What you’ll need: 

  • An Android smartphone
  • An active internet connection

The Short Version 

  1. Download the APK you’d like to install.
  2. Tap Download Anyway.
  3. Open the APK.
  4. Tap Settings.
  5. Tap Allow From This Source.
  6. Tap Install.
  7. Tap Open to use your new app. 

  1. Step
    1

    Download the APK you’d like to install

    The first step in sideloading apps onto your Android smartphone is to acquire the app’s APK – essentially its install file. 

    There are no shortages of websites offering APKs for most Android apps, but you’ve got to be careful about your website of choice as it’s easy to slip something malicious into the code – you don’t have Google Play’s protections here, after all.

    That said, there are a handful APK repositories online that are trusted by the Android community. These include the likes of APKMirror and APKPure. Simply head to the website of your choice in Chrome on your smartphone, and search for and download the app APK you’d like to install.  Download your app APK

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Download Anyway

    Once you initiate the APK download, you’ll get a warning from Google Chrome that the file you are downloading could be harmful. If you’ve used a reputable APK storefront, there should be nothing to worry about, so tap Download Anyway. Google Chrome app install warning

  3. Step
    3

    Open the APK

    Once the download is complete, you should see a pop-up allowing you to open the newly-downloaded file. Tap Open to continue.App download complete

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Settings

    If it’s the first time you’ve installed an app downloaded via Google Chrome, you’ll need to permit Chrome to “install unknown apps” – aka those from outside the Play Store – to do so. To do this, tap Settings on the security pop-up that appears on the screen. Allow Chrome to install unknown apps

  5. Step
    5

    Toggle on Allow From This Source

    From the Settings menu, toggle on Allow from this source to enable Chrome to install the APK you’ve just downloaded. Enable Chrome to install apps

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Install

    Once you’ve enabled Google Chrome to install APKs, a pop-up should appear asking you if you want to install your newly downloaded app. Tap Install to install the app. Install unknown app

  7. Step
    7

    Tap Open to use your new app

    Once the installation is complete, tap Open to access your newly sideloaded Android app. 

    It’s worth noting that, if the app isn’t usually available in your region, you won’t be able to update it via Google Play like most other apps. Instead, you’ll have to download updated APKs for the app yourself.Open your newly sideloaded app

Troubleshooting

I can’t install the APK I’ve downloaded. What should I do?

Some app repositories offer atypical downloads that only work when installed via that repository’s Android app. Try downloading the storefront’s official app and try again.

You might like…

How to set up and use Google Wallet on your Wear OS smartwatch

How to set up and use Google Wallet on your Wear OS smartwatch

Lewis Painter 5 hours ago
How to turn off Facebook’s web browser history

How to turn off Facebook’s web browser history

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
How to schedule text messages on Android

How to schedule text messages on Android

Lewis Painter 5 days ago
How to connect your Android phone to a TV

How to connect your Android phone to a TV

Lewis Painter 3 weeks ago
How to mute someone on Instagram

How to mute someone on Instagram

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
How to download the Android 15 beta right now

How to download the Android 15 beta right now

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words