How to shoot LOG video on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can record pro-level LOG video to help boost the detail and colour of videos, but it’s not enabled by default.

There’s a very good reason for that; while LOG video is great for video editors and those who plan on colour grading the video as part of a post-production edit, it’s not the best option for everyday videos.

Why? It’s mainly down to the fact that, without manual colour grading, videos captured in LOG can look flat and desaturated. This helps the video capture details that can be brought out in the edit, but if you’re not going to edit the clip, it’s not going to look great for sharing on social media.

That all said, it’s fairly easy to enable LOG video shooting on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra if you’re interested – here’s how to do it.

What you’ll need:

A Samsung Galaxy S25/Plus/Ultra

The Camera app

The Short Version

Open the Camera app. Tap More. Tap Pro Video. Tap the LOG icon in the top-right. Press the record button to record in LOG.