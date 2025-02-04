How to shoot LOG video on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can record pro-level LOG video to help boost the detail and colour of videos, but it’s not enabled by default.
There’s a very good reason for that; while LOG video is great for video editors and those who plan on colour grading the video as part of a post-production edit, it’s not the best option for everyday videos.
Why? It’s mainly down to the fact that, without manual colour grading, videos captured in LOG can look flat and desaturated. This helps the video capture details that can be brought out in the edit, but if you’re not going to edit the clip, it’s not going to look great for sharing on social media.
That all said, it’s fairly easy to enable LOG video shooting on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra if you’re interested – here’s how to do it.
What you’ll need:
- A Samsung Galaxy S25/Plus/Ultra
- The Camera app
The Short Version
- Open the Camera app.
- Tap More.
- Tap Pro Video.
- Tap the LOG icon in the top-right.
- Press the record button to record in LOG.
Step
1
Open the Camera app
The first step is to open the Camera app on your Galaxy S25. You can do this from the lock screen via the shortcut icon, by double-pressing the power button quickly or by simply tapping the app icon on your home screen.
Step
2
Tap More
From the main Camera app interface, swipe across the various shooting menus until you come across the More option. It’s the last option in the list when swiping to the right.
Step
3
Tap Pro Video
The More option provides you with more niche shooting modes, including pro-level modes for both photo and video capture. If you want to capture LOG, tap Pro Video.
Step
4
Tap the LOG icon in the top-right
You’ll be taken back to the main Camera app interface, though with a bunch of new icons to control various aspects of video capture, from the aperture to ISO and more. You can leave this all in auto mode if you want to – the most important step is to tap the LOG icon in the top-right corner to activate LOG recording.
Step
5
Press the record button to record in LOG
Once selected and highlighted to show that it’s active, it’s simply a case of recording your video as you normally would. It’ll look much flatter than regular videos captured on your smartphone, but it’ll retain much more detail and colour information for grading in the post-production process.
FAQ
You can, but you have to enable LOG in the Pro Video mode first. Upon doing so, you’ll be prompted to also enable LOG recording in the regular video mode.
LOG or short for Logarithmic, and it’s essentially a shooting profile designed to retain as much detail and dynamic range in a video as possible – though you’ll need to colour grade your videos using separate software to get them looking their best.
The main characteristic of LOG video is a flat image profile. It looks this way because the format actually retains more colour information than other types of footage, though you’ll need to colour grade and edit the video yourself to really bring those details out. Regular video, on the other hand, is ready to use without any kind of additional edit needed.