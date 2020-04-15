Zoom is a useful bit of kit for when you need to call colleagues or arrange a remote murder-mystery night. But sometimes you need to share a file with the gang (or a vital clue) and holding it up to the camera just isn’t going to cut it. Here’s how to share your screen on Zoom.

Luckily, Zoom has made it pretty easy to share your screen − as long as you have a digital version of the item in question.

Just open the relevant file when you’re on a call, then hit the green share screen button that appears at the bottom of your window (you may have to hover your mouse at the bottom of the screen for this to appear).

After hitting that share screen button, you’ll be taken to a new window which shows you the tabs you’ve got open. Click on the one you want to share with the gang, and it should then appear on everyone else’s screen.

If you’re using Zoom on your browser, the share screen functionality is fairly basic. But there are a few additional parameters you can put in place if you’re hosting the meeting via the app or extension.

Just click the small arrow next to the green screen-share button to open them.

By scrolling through the advanced options here, you can allow anyone to share their screen, allow multiple people to share their screens, and also allow anyone to start sharing their screen at any point (even if it butts in on what someone is currently sharing).

How to annotate and save your Zoom screen

Once you’re in a shared screen, you might want to draw an arrow to something or draw a cheeky moustache on someone you don’t like.

Again, it’s super easy to do this once you know how. When you’re in that shared screen mode, hover over the top of your call window, and an options bar will appear with an annotate button. Click this, and you can draw, type and colour the shared screen to your heart’s content.

If you want to use an arrow to point to different sections of the screen, there’s a handy option for that too. Click the spotlight option in the toolbar at the top of the window then scroll across to the arrow shape to give yourself a useful screen pointer.

Want to save your finished work? Head back to that disappearing toolbar at the top of the window, look across to the right and you’ll see a save button. Hitting this will create a snapshot of your screen and save it to a Zoom folder on your PC.

How to share video on Zoom

You might not get the best audio quality if you’re trying this, but screen-sharing allows you to watch videos together too.

Just share your screen as normal, but when you click that green sharing button scroll to the bottom of the new window and click the two options at the bottom to optimise your screen and share your computer audio.

How to share part of your screen

Don’t want everyone seeing your full list of tabs? Understandable. There are a couple of advanced screen-sharing options for people who need something more than the standard full screen share.

To do this, click on screen share, then hit the ‘Advanced’ tab that appears in the new window. Here you’ll find options for sharing audio-only with your team, only showing a cropped version of your screen, or sharing a feed from a separate camera in the video call.

