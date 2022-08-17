Tired of reciting a complex mix of letters and numbers – or worse, having to get up and physically check the back of your router – every time a guest asks for the Wi-Fi password? Turns out your iPhone can do that for you.

Apple actually launched the password sharing feature back in 2017 alongside iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, meaning you may have been needlessly recalling your password for years.

The feature essentially allows you to share the password for any Wi-Fi network you’ve connected to with another Apple user with just one tap.

All you need to do is activate Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on both phones and check your Personal Hotspot is turned off. You’ll also want to make sure the email address associated with their iCloud account is saved under their contact on your phone, and vice versa.

It’s also a good idea to check your device is updated to the latest version of iOS, iPadOS or macOS.

Read on to learn how to share Internet passwords from iPhone to iPhone, or scroll down to the Troubleshooting section for advice on how to share passwords with Macs and Android phones.

What you’ll need:

Two iPhones

A Wi-Fi password you want to share

The Short Version

Open the Settings app on both iPhones Check the phone that already has the password is connected to the Wi-Fi network you want to share Tap Wi-Fi on the phone that does not have the password Tap Share Password on the phone that already has the password

How to share Internet passwords on iPhone Step

1 Open the Settings app on both iPhones This is a good time to check that both phones have Bluetooth enabled and the Personal Hotspot feature switched off. If you haven’t already, you should also make sure you have each other’s iCloud emails saved to your Contacts. Step

2 Tap Wi-Fi on the phone that already has the password The other phone doesn’t need to do anything at this stage. Step

3 On that same phone, check you’re connected to the network for which you want to share the password If you’re not, tap on that network to connect. Step

4 On the other phone, tap Wi-Fi Then wait. Step

5 Tap Share Password on the phone that is already connected You should see the option automatically appear in a pop-up. (Image: Apple)