How to share an Apple TV+ subscription with your family

One of the great things about having an subscription to Apple’s services is that you can share them with your family free of charge.

You can share with up to five people whether you have a subscription to iCloud+, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, or Apple Arcade, getting access to eligible content. And as each family member has their own account, each person’s experience stays private and personalised to them.

So, if you’ve got an Apple TV+ subscription and want to share the goodness of Ted Lasso and Silo with your family, here is how to share an Apple TV+ subscription.

What you’ll need:

An iOS device

A subscription to Apple TV+

Family members with iOS accounts

Apple TV+ The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more. Grab your 7 day free trial now. Apple

7 day free trial

£6.99 p/m Sign up

The Short version

Open settings

Tap Family Sharing

Enable Family Sharing

Pick a subscription

Choose who to share it with

Step

1 Head to ‘Settings’ On your iOS device, head to the ‘Settings’ section and then click on your profile. Step

2 Go to Family Sharing From there, scroll a little down the page and tap on Family Sharing Step

3 Enable Family Sharing If you haven’t already enabled sharing between family members, you’ll be prompted to do so before you can continue. Step

4 Pick a subscription You’ll be invited to share a subscription with a family member. Pick one, and then… Step

5 And share it with your family …you’ll be given options to share it with your family, whether through AirDrop, email and in-person invite and more.