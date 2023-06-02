Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

How to share an Apple TV+ subscription with your family

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

One of the great things about having an subscription to Apple’s services is that you can share them with your family free of charge.

You can share with up to five people whether you have a subscription to iCloud+, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, or Apple Arcade, getting access to eligible content. And as each family member has their own account, each person’s experience stays private and personalised to them.

So, if you’ve got an Apple TV+ subscription and want to share the goodness of Ted Lasso and Silo with your family, here is how to share an Apple TV+ subscription.

What you’ll need:

  • An iOS device
  • A subscription to Apple TV+
  • Family members with iOS accounts
The Short version

  • Open settings
  • Tap Family Sharing
  • Enable Family Sharing
  • Pick a subscription
  • Choose who to share it with

  1. Step
    1

    Head to ‘Settings’

    On your iOS device, head to the ‘Settings’ section and then click on your profile.How to Family sharing settings Apple TV Plus

  2. Step
    2

    Go to Family Sharing

    From there, scroll a little down the page and tap on Family SharingHow to Family sharing section Apple TV plus

  3. Step
    3

    Enable Family Sharing

    If you haven’t already enabled sharing between family members, you’ll be prompted to do so before you can continue.How to Family sharing enable sharing Apple TV Plus

  4. Step
    4

    Pick a subscription

    You’ll be invited to share a subscription with a family member. Pick one, and then…How to Family sharing Apple TV Plus

  5. Step
    5

    And share it with your family

    …you’ll be given options to share it with your family, whether through AirDrop, email and in-person invite and more.How to Family sharing Apple TV Plus invites

FAQs

Does everyone within the family sharing group need to subscribe to Apple TV+?

As long as the original subscription holder (person who sent out the invites) is subscribed to Apple TV+, then the rest can view the service free of charge.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer's Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

