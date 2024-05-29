How to set up and use Google Wallet on your Wear OS smartwatch

Google Wallet on your smartphone is handy enough, but did you know that you can also use Google Wallet on your Wear OS smartwatch?

It works in a similar way to Google Wallet on your smartphone, allowing you to pay for products at retailers, use public transport and get quick access to loyalty cards, all without the faff of actually having to get your phone out of your pocket.

However, you’ll need to specifically set up Google Wallet on your smartwatch, even if you’ve already added your card to Google Wallet on your smartphone. The good news? It’s much easier to do than it sounds.

If you want to use Google Wallet on your Wear OS-enabled smartwatch, here’s how.

What you’ll need:

A Wear OS smartwatch

Your connected smartphone

The Google Wallet app

A compatible bank account

The Short Version

Open the Google Wallet app on your smartwatch. Tap the icon to add a new card. On your phone, tap Add to Watch. Select a previously used card or tap Add new card and verify details. Accept Google Wallet Terms and Conditions. Verify with your bank. Tap OK. Open the Wallet app and tap on the card reader to buy products with your smartwatch.