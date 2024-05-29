Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to set up and use Google Wallet on your Wear OS smartwatch

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Google Wallet on your smartphone is handy enough, but did you know that you can also use Google Wallet on your Wear OS smartwatch?

It works in a similar way to Google Wallet on your smartphone, allowing you to pay for products at retailers, use public transport and get quick access to loyalty cards, all without the faff of actually having to get your phone out of your pocket. 

However, you’ll need to specifically set up Google Wallet on your smartwatch, even if you’ve already added your card to Google Wallet on your smartphone. The good news? It’s much easier to do than it sounds.

If you want to use Google Wallet on your Wear OS-enabled smartwatch, here’s how.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Wear OS smartwatch
  • Your connected smartphone
  • The Google Wallet app
  • A compatible bank account

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Google Wallet app on your smartwatch.
  2. Tap the icon to add a new card.
  3. On your phone, tap Add to Watch.
  4. Select a previously used card or tap Add new card and verify details.
  5. Accept Google Wallet Terms and Conditions.
  6. Verify with your bank.
  7. Tap OK.
  8. Open the Wallet app and tap on the card reader to buy products with your smartwatch.

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Google Wallet app on your smartwatch

    The first step to using Google Wallet on your smartwatch is a rather simple one; open the Google Wallet app on your watch. 

    It should be installed by default on most Wear OS watches, but if you can’t find it, it can be installed from the Play Store on your smartwatch. Google Wallet on a smartwatch

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the plus icon to add a new card

    Tap the big plus icon to begin the process of adding a new card to Google Wallet on your smartwatch. Google Wallet on a smartwatch

  3. Step
    3

    On your phone, tap Add to Watch

    The next few steps have to be completed using the smartphone connected to your smartwatch. It’d be pretty awkward inputting all your card details on such a tiny screen, after all! 

    With that in mind, unlock your smartphone and you should see a Wallet pop-up appear on screen. Tap Add to Watch to continue with the process. Add a card to Google Wallet

  4. Step
    4

    Select a previously used card or tap Add new card and verify your details

    From here, you can either select a card you’ve previously used with Google Wallet (likely on your smartphone) or add a new card. Tap your existing card or Add new card, and enter your details. Add a card to Google Wallet

  5. Step
    5

    Accept Google Wallet Terms and Conditions

    Before you can use Google Wallet, you’ll need to accept Google’s terms and conditions. Tap accept to continue.  
    Google Wallet terms and conditions

  6. Step
    6

    Verify with your bank

    The next step is to verify that you are who you say you are – it’d be easy for someone else to add your card to their phone and splash your cash if not! 

    The methods of verification depend on your bank, but most will either allow you to verify by logging into your banking app and confirming there, or by calling your bank. Choose your method of verification and follow the instructions. 
    Google Wallet verification

  7. Step
    7

    Tap OK

    Once your card has been verified, it’ll be added to Google Wallet on your smartwatch. Tap OK on your smartphone to wrap up the setup process. 
    Add card to Google Wallet

  8. Step
    8

    Open the Wallet app and tap on the card reader to buy products with your smartwatch

    To use Google Wallet to pay for products or to gain entry to public transport, simply open the Wallet app (most smartwatches offer some kind of shortcut, but it depends on the manufacturer) and bring your watch near to the contactless reader at any supported retailer to complete the purchase. 
    Someone wearing a smartwatch

Troubleshooting

Nothing happens when I hold my smartwatch next to a contactless card reader. What do I do?

You can only use Google Wallet to pay for items when the Google Wallet app is open on the smartwatch. Make sure it’s open, and your card is selected.

