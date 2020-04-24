Staying secure and protecting your personal information is arguably more important than ever, especially on gaming consoles where so much important stuff is stored.

So, the act of ensuring that your digital accounts are hard to penetrate is essential, and setting up two-step verification is a guaranteed way to ensure you’re safe and protected.

All modern consoles support such a feature, including Nintendo Switch. Adding a layer of additional security ensures would-be hackers and other nasty individuals don’t stand a chance of accessing your information or making dodgy purchases.

Trusted Reviews has put together a simple guide on how to set up two-step verification on Nintendo Switch, providing step-by-step instructions on how to make it happen.

How to set up two-step verification on Nintendo Switch

Step 1: Sign in to your Nintendo account and select “sign-in and security settings.” From here, scroll down and select “Two-Step Verification” and click “Edit”.

Step 2: Select “Submit” and a verification code will be sent to your email address. Enter this code and follow the displayed steps until the process is completed.

Step 3: Download the Google Authenticator App from The App Store or Google Play Store (depending on your device). Once installed, use the app to scan the QR code displayed by your Nintendo account.

Step 4: Once the QR code is scanned, a 6-digit code will appear on your device. Enter this in the field displayed by your Nintendo account screen. If done correctly, you’ll receive a list of back-up codes.

Step 5: Copy all of these codes and keep them safe, since you’ll need them to access your account if access to the Google Authenticator application or device is lost.

Step 6: Click “back-up codes saved” and the process is now completed. Now, when logging into your account, you’ll be prompted to prove your identity via two-step verification. It’s as easy as that.

