How to set up Theater Mode on Apple Watch to avoid distractions at work

Theater Mode – or Cinema Mode – is a handy Apple Watch feature designed to limit disturbances when you’re at the cinema or watching a theatre show, but did you know it can also be used to avoid distractions at work?

Theater Mode prevents your watch screen from lighting up and drawing attention when you raise your wrist. It also halts any annoying alerts by switching on silent mode and makes your Walkie-Talkie status unavailable. That doesn’t mean you can’t receive messages, but they’ll come through a lot quieter as haptic notifications.

Keep reading to learn how to use Theater Mode on your Apple Watch.

What you’ll need

An Apple Watch

WatchOS 3.2 or later

The Short Version

Press the side button Tap the Theater Mode icon Select Theater Mode