watchOS 11 has arrived on the Apple Watch and one of the most exciting new health features is the Vitals app.

The Vitals app uses the information gathered by its sensors to track your resting heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep data and more and establish baselines based on this data. The app can then alert you if something is out of the ordinary and offer personalised advice to help you understand and address the abnormality.

Keep reading to learn how to use the Vitals app on watchOS 11.

What you’ll need

Apple Watch 6 or later

watchOS 11 or later

The Short Version

Head to the Home Screen Select the Vitals app Swipe up to go through your different vitals

How to set up the Vitals app on watchOS 11 Step

1 Press the Digital Crown This will take you to your Home Screen. Step

2 Tap the Vitals app The icon resembles three blue circles with one pink circle at the top. Step

3 Swipe up to browse your Vitals This will take you through your different vitals, including your heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen level and more. If there’s no information here and you recently updated your watch to watchOS 11, you may need to wait a few weeks for the app to establish your baselines.