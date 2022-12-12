How to see your Reddit Recap 2022

We’re coming up to the end of the year, which means it’s time for some of our favourite apps to drop their end-of-year recaps.

First, we had Spotify Wrapped. That was followed closely by Apple’s own Apple Music Replay. Now, it’s Reddit’s turn to remind us what we loved this year with its own Reddit Recap 2022.

This year, the recap includes stats like your most upvoted comment, your avatar outfit changes, your r/place tiles, communities you may be interested in joining and, most importantly, are you team cat or team dog.

Finally, you’ll be given a Superpower Reddit Ability and sorted into Rare, Epic or Legendary categories based on the Karma points you earned in 2022. You can then download this result as a trading card and share it with your friends.

Scroll down to learn how to find your Reddit Recap 2022 results…

Open Reddit Click or tap on the narwhal icon Swipe up to see your stats Click Share Your Recap to share them with others