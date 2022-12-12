How to see your Reddit Recap 2022
We’re coming up to the end of the year, which means it’s time for some of our favourite apps to drop their end-of-year recaps.
First, we had Spotify Wrapped. That was followed closely by Apple’s own Apple Music Replay. Now, it’s Reddit’s turn to remind us what we loved this year with its own Reddit Recap 2022.
This year, the recap includes stats like your most upvoted comment, your avatar outfit changes, your r/place tiles, communities you may be interested in joining and, most importantly, are you team cat or team dog.
Finally, you’ll be given a Superpower Reddit Ability and sorted into Rare, Epic or Legendary categories based on the Karma points you earned in 2022. You can then download this result as a trading card and share it with your friends.
Scroll down to learn how to find your Reddit Recap 2022 results…
What you’ll need:
- A Reddit account
- A PC or the smartphone app
The Short Version
- Open Reddit
- Click or tap on the narwhal icon
- Swipe up to see your stats
- Click Share Your Recap to share them with others
Step
1
Open Reddit
You can do this on the Android and iOS apps or on your desktop in a web browser.
Step
2
Click or tap on the narwhal icon
You can find the narwhal in the top-right corner of the mobile apps or the browser.
If you can’t see the icon, you can also head directly to the Reddit Recap page.
Step
3
Swipe up to see your stats
Or click through your results on your desktop.
Step
4
Click Share Your Recap to send your stats to others
You can save your results or share them on social media to compare them with others.
Troubleshooting
No, you can only see your Recap in the desktop browser or the smartphone app.
If you want to check your results on your phone, you can head into the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store and install the official Reddit app.
You’ll only be able to see your Reddit Recap on your phone if your app is updated to the latest version. You’ll know whether Reddit is up to date if the actual app icon features the narwhal within the regular app icon.
If you can’t see it, try updating your app or viewing your results on the desktop browser instead.