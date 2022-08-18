 large image

How to search your YouTube history

Struggling to find a specific video you watched days, weeks or even months ago? This is where YouTube’s history search tool comes in handy. Scroll down to learn how to use it.

As with all browsing activity associated with your Google account, you have the option to track and pause your history. Not only does this make it easy to dig up content you’ve already seen, but it also allows YouTube to offer new video recommendations the website thinks you’ll like. 

Of course, to search your YouTube history, you’ll need to make sure this feature is turned on. If your activity is paused, the website won’t be able to tell you what you’ve seen. You can find this option under ‘Activity Controls’ in the ‘Data and Personalisation’ section of your Google account. 

Once you’ve confirmed your activity is being recorded, follow the steps below to search for a specific video in your YouTube history. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Google account 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to your YouTube history 
  2. Sign in to your account 
  3. Click the magnifying glass 
  4. Type your search and hit Apply

  1. Step
    1

    Open your YouTube history

    This is part of your Google activity. how to search your youtube history

  2. Step
    2

    Click Verify

    You’ll need to sign into your account again to confirm your identity. how to search your youtube history

  3. Step
    3

    Enter your password and click Next

    This will take you back to your YouTube history page. how to search your youtube history

  4. Step
    4

    Click the magnifying glass icon

    You can also click the calendar icon next to it to choose a date. how to search your youtube history

  5. Step
    5

    Type your search and hit Apply

    This will show you any YouTube searches or videos you’ve watched that match those specific criteria. how to search your youtube history

Troubleshooting

Can I delete my YouTube search history?

You can delete individual searches or your entire search history via the YouTube history page linked in step 1. You can also set your account to automatically clear your search and watch history after a set amount of time.

What if I browse in Incognito Mode?

Any searches made in Incognito Mode will not be saved to your YouTube history.

