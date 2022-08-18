How to search your YouTube history

Struggling to find a specific video you watched days, weeks or even months ago? This is where YouTube’s history search tool comes in handy. Scroll down to learn how to use it.

As with all browsing activity associated with your Google account, you have the option to track and pause your history. Not only does this make it easy to dig up content you’ve already seen, but it also allows YouTube to offer new video recommendations the website thinks you’ll like.

Of course, to search your YouTube history, you’ll need to make sure this feature is turned on. If your activity is paused, the website won’t be able to tell you what you’ve seen. You can find this option under ‘Activity Controls’ in the ‘Data and Personalisation’ section of your Google account.

Once you’ve confirmed your activity is being recorded, follow the steps below to search for a specific video in your YouTube history.

What you’ll need:

A Google account

The Short Version

Go to your YouTube history Sign in to your account Click the magnifying glass Type your search and hit Apply

Step

1 Open your YouTube history This is part of your Google activity. Step

2 Click Verify You’ll need to sign into your account again to confirm your identity. Step

3 Enter your password and click Next This will take you back to your YouTube history page. Step

4 Click the magnifying glass icon You can also click the calendar icon next to it to choose a date. Step

5 Type your search and hit Apply This will show you any YouTube searches or videos you’ve watched that match those specific criteria.