How to schedule text messages on Android

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

We’ve all been in a situation where we’ve forgotten to message a friend or loved one on their birthday. If only there were some way to schedule those kinds of texts ahead of time… Oh wait, there is! 

At least, that’s true if you’re using an Android smartphone and the Google Messages app. Considering it’s the default messaging app on most Android smartphones, chances are you’re already using it.

Plus, the process of scheduling text messages on Android is really straightforward once you know what you’re doing. You’ll never forget to send an important, timely text message again! 

What you’ll need: 

  • An Android smartphone
  • The Google Messages app

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Google Messages app.
  2. Open, or start, a conversation.
  3. Enter your text message.
  4. Tap and hold the Send button.
  5. Tap Select date and time.
  6. Select the time and date you’d like the message to be sent.
  7. Tap Send.

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Google Messages app

    The first step in scheduling a text message on Android is to open the Google Messages app, listed simply as Messages on most phones. Google Messages app on Android

  2. Step
    2

    Open, or start, a conversation

    From here, either start a new conversation or open an existing conversation with the person you’d like to text. New conversation in Google Messages

  3. Step
    3

    Enter your text message

    Enter the text message you’d like to send as you normally would!Writing a text message in the Google Messages app

  4. Step
    4

    Tap and hold the Send button

    Instead of tapping the Send button to send the message right away, tap and hold the Send button. Tap and hold Send button in Google Messages

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Select date and time

    A pop-up window should appear with options to schedule the text. You can either select one of the preset options or tap Select date and time to specify exactly when you’d like the message to be sent.Scheduling a text in Google Messages

  6. Step
    6

    Select the time and date you’d like the message to be sent

    If you chose to select a custom date and time in the previous step, select the date from the calendar and the time from the clock and tap Set.Selecting the time and date

  7. Step
    7

    Tap Send

    You’ll be brought back to the main text interface, but now, you should see a banner above the text message with the date and time that it’ll be sent. If you’re happy with that schedule, tap the Send button to schedule it. Sending a scheduled text on Android

FAQ

Can I delete a text message that has already been scheduled?

Yes, simply open the conversation with the scheduled message, locate the message and tap the Schedule button next to it. From there, you can update, send or delete the text message altogether. 

Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

