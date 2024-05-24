How to schedule text messages on Android

We’ve all been in a situation where we’ve forgotten to message a friend or loved one on their birthday. If only there were some way to schedule those kinds of texts ahead of time… Oh wait, there is!

At least, that’s true if you’re using an Android smartphone and the Google Messages app. Considering it’s the default messaging app on most Android smartphones, chances are you’re already using it.

Plus, the process of scheduling text messages on Android is really straightforward once you know what you’re doing. You’ll never forget to send an important, timely text message again!

What you’ll need:

An Android smartphone

The Google Messages app

The Short Version

Open the Google Messages app. Open, or start, a conversation. Enter your text message. Tap and hold the Send button. Tap Select date and time. Select the time and date you’d like the message to be sent. Tap Send.