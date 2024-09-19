How to schedule iMessages in iOS 18

One long-awaited iPhone feature that arrived alongside iOS 18 this September was scheduled iMessages.

The ability to schedule a message is perfect when you need to send someone a reminder, wish them a happy birthday or make plans, but don’t want to send the message until later that day or week. You can schedule any message to send up to 14 days in advance.

Keep reading to learn how to schedule iMessage in iOS 18.

What you’ll need:

iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, visionOS 2 or later

An iPhone XR or later (or any device that supports the above software)

The Short Version

Open the iMessage chat with your recipient Tap the + icon Tap Send Later Set a time and date Type your message