How to schedule iMessages in iOS 18

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

One long-awaited iPhone feature that arrived alongside iOS 18 this September was scheduled iMessages.

The ability to schedule a message is perfect when you need to send someone a reminder, wish them a happy birthday or make plans, but don’t want to send the message until later that day or week. You can schedule any message to send up to 14 days in advance.

Keep reading to learn how to schedule iMessage in iOS 18.

What you’ll need: 

  • iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, visionOS 2 or later
  • An iPhone XR or later (or any device that supports the above software)

The Short Version 

  1. Open the iMessage chat with your recipient
  2. Tap the + icon
  3. Tap Send Later
  4. Set a time and date
  5. Type your message

How to schedule iMessages in iOS 18

  1. Step
    1

    Open the iMessage chat with your recipient

    You can also start a new chat. How to schedule iMessages in iOS 18

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the + icon

    This can be found to the left of the message field just above your keyboard. How to schedule iMessages in iOS 18

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Send Later

    You may not see this option if both phones don’t support it. How to schedule iMessages in iOS 18

  4. Step
    4

    Set a time and date

    This is when your message will be sent. How to schedule iMessages in iOS 18

  5. Step
    5

    Type your message

    Then just tap the up arrow to the right of the message field to schedule your message. How to schedule iMessages in iOS 18

Troubleshooting

Do you need to be online to edit a scheduled message?

Yes, you need to be online to reschedule, edit or delete a scheduled message.

Does your recipient need iOS 18 to receive a scheduled message?

No, Apple says your recipient can use any device and won’t be able to tell that your message had been scheduled.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.

