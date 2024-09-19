How to schedule iMessages in iOS 18
One long-awaited iPhone feature that arrived alongside iOS 18 this September was scheduled iMessages.
The ability to schedule a message is perfect when you need to send someone a reminder, wish them a happy birthday or make plans, but don’t want to send the message until later that day or week. You can schedule any message to send up to 14 days in advance.
Keep reading to learn how to schedule iMessage in iOS 18.
What you’ll need:
- iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, visionOS 2 or later
- An iPhone XR or later (or any device that supports the above software)
The Short Version
- Open the iMessage chat with your recipient
- Tap the + icon
- Tap Send Later
- Set a time and date
- Type your message
How to schedule iMessages in iOS 18
Step
1
Open the iMessage chat with your recipient
You can also start a new chat.
Step
2
Tap the + icon
This can be found to the left of the message field just above your keyboard.
Step
3
Tap Send Later
You may not see this option if both phones don’t support it.
Step
4
Set a time and date
This is when your message will be sent.
Step
5
Type your message
Then just tap the up arrow to the right of the message field to schedule your message.
Troubleshooting
Yes, you need to be online to reschedule, edit or delete a scheduled message.
No, Apple says your recipient can use any device and won’t be able to tell that your message had been scheduled.