If you want to save your favourite Instagram stories for repeated viewing, then these are the steps you need to follow.

Instagram stories launched all the way back in 2016 and it’s safe to say that the feature has come a long way since then, becoming one of the most popular methods of consuming content on the platform.

In case you weren’t aware, you can save your own Instagram story, so you’ll be able to save any good group shots that have been made public in the last few hours.

How to save your own Instagram story

It’s very easy to save your own Instagram story, but first, you’ll want to upload something. Once you’ve uploaded your media, follow the instructions below to find out how to save your Instagram memories to your photo gallery.

Go onto your Instagram story Click the ‘More’ button that’s in the bottom right Tap the ‘Save’ button Click the ‘Save Photo’ option to save the photo or the ‘Save Story’ button. If you’ve uploaded a video, the first option will say ‘Save Video’.

When picking the ‘Save Story’ option, you will save either a five-second video if you uploaded a photograph or the full video if you chose to upload a video clip.

You can also download both the photo and the story if you want, plus there is no limit on how many times you can save your own story.

Can I save my friends’ Instagram stories?

Instagram has no current feature that allows you to save your friends stories, though you can screenshot them on your phone, through your friends will be notified if you do that.

There are some third-party apps that allow users to save and repost their friend’s stories, though none of them are affiliated with Instagram itself. A lot of these third-party apps are subscriber-based, so you’ll have to consider if you want to spend any money on saving what your best friend was up to last night.