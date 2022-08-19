Received a sketchy email? The easiest way to flag these suspicious users is to mark the message as spam. Here’s how to do it on Gmail.

The Internet is full of people interested in stealing your money, passwords or other sensitive information. Many of these messages will get picked up by your spam filter as they land in your inbox, but sometimes one will slip through the cracks.

Luckily, Gmail gives its users the option to mark them as spam manually. When you flag a message as spam (or phishing), it’s automatically removed from your inbox and dropped into your spam folder. Google will also receive a copy of the email to analyse and future messages from the sender may be marked as spam going forward.

Keep reading to learn how to report a message as spam in Gmail or scroll down to the bottom of this page to learn what to do if you or Google has mistakenly marked a safe email as spam.

What you’ll need:

A Gmail account

A message to report

The Short Version

Open Gmail Select the message you want to report as spam Hit Report Spam

How to report spam in Gmail Step

1 Open Gmail We’ll be using screenshots from the desktop browser version of Gmail, but you can also report spam in the iOS and Android apps. Step

2 Click on the message you want to report as spam This can be any suspicious message you come across in your inbox. Step

3 Click the exclamation point icon at the top of the screen This is the Report Spam button. The message will automatically move to your spam folder.