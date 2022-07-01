 large image

How to remove Microsoft Edge from Windows 10

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Looking to delete Edge? If you’re a Google Chrome or Firefox user, Microsoft’s default browser might feel as though it’s cluttering your workspace when you rarely open it. Here’s how to remove Edge from Windows 10.

There are two ways to get rid of Microsoft Edge and which method you use depends on how you first installed the browser. By far the easiest way is to head into the Apps section of your settings and hit “Uninstall”, but this will only work if you’re running specific versions of Edge.

If you acquired Microsoft Edge through the Windows Update tool, scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide for an easy workaround.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Windows 10 PC 
  • A copy of Edge that was installed via Microsoft’s Beta, Dev or Canary channels

The Short Version 

  1. Open your settings 
  2. Click Apps 
  3. Choose Apps & Features 
  4. Find Microsoft Edge 
  5. Click Uninstall

How to remove Microsoft Edge from Windows 10

  1. Step
    1

    Head to your settings

    You can get to them quickly by searching Settings on your desktop. how to uninstall microsoft edge from windows 10

  2. Step
    2

    Click Apps

    This is between Personalisation and Accounts. how to uninstall microsoft edge from windows 10

  3. Step
    3

    Choose Apps & Features

    This will be the first option on the left hand side of your screen. how to uninstall microsoft edge from windows 10

  4. Step
    4

    Find Microsoft Edge

    You can do this by searching for the app or by scrolling down until you find it. how to uninstall microsoft edge from windows 10

  5. Step
    5

    Click Uninstall

    Then just follow the steps on screen. If you Uninstall button is greyed out (as ours is), scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide for an alternative way to delete Edge. how to uninstall microsoft edge from windows 10

Troubleshooting

What if the uninstall button isn’t available?

If you originally installed Edge using Windows Update, you won’t be able to uninstall it from your settings. Instead, you’ll need to use Command Prompt to get rid of it. 

To do this, open up Command Prompt on your computer as an administrator and type:

how to uninstall microsoft edge from windows 10 command prompt 1 (make sure to replace Microsoft Edge version number with your own version number – you can find this in your Edge settings).

Then, enter:
how to uninstall microsoft edge from windows 10 command prompt 2
Edge should be uninstalled automatically.

How do you install Microsoft Edge?

If you mistakenly deleted Edge, you can download the browser again from Microsoft’s website.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

