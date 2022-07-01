Looking to delete Edge? If you’re a Google Chrome or Firefox user, Microsoft’s default browser might feel as though it’s cluttering your workspace when you rarely open it. Here’s how to remove Edge from Windows 10.

There are two ways to get rid of Microsoft Edge and which method you use depends on how you first installed the browser. By far the easiest way is to head into the Apps section of your settings and hit “Uninstall”, but this will only work if you’re running specific versions of Edge.

If you acquired Microsoft Edge through the Windows Update tool, scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide for an easy workaround.

What you’ll need:

A Windows 10 PC

A copy of Edge that was installed via Microsoft’s Beta, Dev or Canary channels

The Short Version

Open your settings Click Apps Choose Apps & Features Find Microsoft Edge Click Uninstall

How to remove Microsoft Edge from Windows 10 Step

1 Head to your settings You can get to them quickly by searching Settings on your desktop. Step

2 Click Apps This is between Personalisation and Accounts. Step

3 Choose Apps & Features This will be the first option on the left hand side of your screen. Step

4 Find Microsoft Edge You can do this by searching for the app or by scrolling down until you find it. Step

5 Click Uninstall Then just follow the steps on screen. If you Uninstall button is greyed out (as ours is), scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide for an alternative way to delete Edge.