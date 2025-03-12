If you’re conscious about your privacy, you probably already know to install a VPN and avoid sharing personal information online, but did you know that you could be exposing your location simply by uploading a photo?

We’re not even talking about a photo of a local landmark or recognisable event – you might be sharing your location with a selfie, a photo of your dog or a close-up shot of your morning coffee. This is because your location, device settings and the date and time you shot the photo can be saved in the metadata of images.

The good news is that it’s easy to wipe this data if you don’t want anybody snooping on where you’ve been and when you were there. You don’t even need any special software – all you need is your photo and a device (we’ll be using a PC running Windows 11 in this guide).

Keep reading to learn how to remove metadata from your photos using a Windows PC, or scroll down to the Troubleshooting section to learn how to remove your location on an iPhone, iPad or Mac.

What you’ll need

A photo

A PC

The Short Version

Right-click on the photo Select Properties Click Details Click Remove Properties And Personal Information Hit OK