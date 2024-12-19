How to remove content from Continue Watching on Sky Glass

Got halfway through a series that everyone seemed to be raving about but you never quite gelled with it, so now it’s just sitting in your Continue watching carousel?

It can be annoying when a TV show remains firmly cemented on your home screen when you have no intention of returning to it.

Although unfortunately it isn’t possible to remove shows and movies from the Continue watching carousel, it is possible to remove content from your Sky Glass Playlist.

Keep reading to find out how to remove content from your Sky Glass Playlist.

What you’ll need:

Sky Glass TV

Sky Glass remote

The short version:

Press the Home button on your Sky Glass remote

Scroll down to Playlist

Select the show or movie you would like to remove

Select Remove

Step

1 Press the Home button on your Sky Glass remote Press the Home button on your Sky Glass remote, as shown here, to bring up the Home screen.



Remember that the Home screen should automatically open when you first turn on your Sky Glass TV.

Step

2 Scroll down to Playlist Using the Down button on your remote, scroll down the Home Screen to the Playlist carousel.

Step

3 Select the show or movie you would like to remove Scroll through your content to find the show, movie or sports match you’d like to remove. Once you’ve found it, simply press the middle Select button on your remote to open it. Step

4 Select Remove After you’ve selected the content you’d like to remove, you’ll see a Remove option. Use the middle Select button on your remote to do this.