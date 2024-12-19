How to remove content from Continue Watching on Sky Glass
Got halfway through a series that everyone seemed to be raving about but you never quite gelled with it, so now it’s just sitting in your Continue watching carousel?
It can be annoying when a TV show remains firmly cemented on your home screen when you have no intention of returning to it.
Although unfortunately it isn’t possible to remove shows and movies from the Continue watching carousel, it is possible to remove content from your Sky Glass Playlist.
Keep reading to find out how to remove content from your Sky Glass Playlist.
What you’ll need:
- Sky Glass TV
- Sky Glass remote
The short version:
- Press the Home button on your Sky Glass remote
- Scroll down to Playlist
- Select the show or movie you would like to remove
- Select Remove
Step
1
Press the Home button on your Sky Glass remote
Press the Home button on your Sky Glass remote, as shown here, to bring up the Home screen.
Remember that the Home screen should automatically open when you first turn on your Sky Glass TV.
Step
2
Scroll down to Playlist
Using the Down button on your remote, scroll down the Home Screen to the Playlist carousel.
Step
3
Select the show or movie you would like to remove
Scroll through your content to find the show, movie or sports match you’d like to remove. Once you’ve found it, simply press the middle Select button on your remote to open it.
Step
4
Select Remove
After you’ve selected the content you’d like to remove, you’ll see a Remove option. Use the middle Select button on your remote to do this.
Troubleshooting
This may be because the content you’d like to remove comes from Netflix. Once you’ve selected the series or movie you’d like to remove, scroll to the tick icon which is to the right of the Watch button, and select this.
No, at the time of writing there is no option to remove content from the Continue watching carousel on the Sky Glass home screen.
Shows will remain on the Continue watching carousel until you’ve finished them or they’ll automatically be removed as you add and watch other shows. Otherwise, there is no direct way to delete them.