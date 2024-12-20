How to completely remove ChatGPT from Apple Intelligence

A key part of the Apple Intelligence experience in iOS 18.2 is ChatGPT support, allowing Siri to hand off specific tasks to the popular LLM to provide more information or even generate images on your behalf.

The question is, what if you enabled the ChatGPT extension and have now changed your mind? It does take a little longer to get an answer from ChatGPT than Siri, after all, and it’ll require a strong internet connection to upload images and the like to the service – not ideal in poor cell signal areas.

Well, the good news is that it’s pretty simple to completely remove ChatGPT from your Apple Intelligence experience if you so desire. Carry on reading to find out how.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max

iOS 18.2

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri. Tap ChatGPT in the Extensions section. Toggle off Use ChatGPT.