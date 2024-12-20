Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to completely remove ChatGPT from Apple Intelligence

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

A key part of the Apple Intelligence experience in iOS 18.2 is ChatGPT support, allowing Siri to hand off specific tasks to the popular LLM to provide more information or even generate images on your behalf. 

The question is, what if you enabled the ChatGPT extension and have now changed your mind? It does take a little longer to get an answer from ChatGPT than Siri, after all, and it’ll require a strong internet connection to upload images and the like to the service – not ideal in poor cell signal areas. 

Well, the good news is that it’s pretty simple to completely remove ChatGPT from your Apple Intelligence experience if you so desire. Carry on reading to find out how. 

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max
  • iOS 18.2

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri.
  3. Tap ChatGPT in the Extensions section.
  4. Toggle off Use ChatGPT.

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    The first step is to open the Settings app on your iPhone 16 running iOS 18.2.How to remove ChatGPT from Apple Intelligence step (1)

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri

    From the main Settings menu, scroll down and tap Apple Intelligence & Siri.How to remove ChatGPT from Apple Intelligence step (2)

  3. Step
    3

    Tap ChatGPT in the Extensions section

    Scroll down to the Extensions section in the Apple Intelligence & Siri settings menu and tap ChatGPT.How to remove ChatGPT from Apple Intelligence step (3)

  4. Step
    4

    Toggle off Use ChatGPT

    Within the ChatGPT menu, simply toggle off ‘Use ChatGPT’ to disable the functionality. Doing so will also log you out of your ChatGPT account, so you’ll need to log back in if you ever decide to re-enable the extension. How to remove ChatGPT from Apple Intelligence step (4)

Troubleshooting

I never enabled ChatGPT in Apple Intelligence. Do I still need to disable it?

No, as the ChatGPT extension is an opt-in feature as part of iOS 18.2, it’ll only be enabled if you turn it on specifically. If you never enabled the functionality in the first place, there’s no need to disable it. 

You might like…

How to connect your ChatGPT account to Apple Intelligence

How to connect your ChatGPT account to Apple Intelligence

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
How to use Image Playground on your iPhone

How to use Image Playground on your iPhone

Lewis Painter 7 days ago
How to create an AI Genmoji on your iPhone

How to create an AI Genmoji on your iPhone

Lewis Painter 7 days ago
How to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2024

How to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2024

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
How to record and transcribe a phone call in iOS 18

How to record and transcribe a phone call in iOS 18

Jessica Gorringe 1 month ago
How to customise the look of the controversial iOS 18 Photos app

How to customise the look of the controversial iOS 18 Photos app

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access