How to remove most AI features from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung’s betting big on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Galaxy AI, hoping that a boosted feature set will tempt you to upgrade to the latest flagship – but what if you’re not interested in Samsung’s AI-powered tools?

Thankfully for the more AI-adverse among us, there’s a way to purge Samsung’s new flagship of most of its AI features, leaving behind only traces of its AI-powered prowess. The problem? It can take a little while to disable the wide-ranging features as there’s no master kill switch. The AI, it’s learning…

All jokes aside, here’s how you can remove most of the AI features from your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – and pretty much any other Galaxy AI-powered device in Samsung’s collection.

What you’ll need:

A Samsung Galaxy S25/Plus/Ultra

The Settings app

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap Galaxy AI. Tap the Galaxy AI feature you’d like to disable. Toggle off the feature. Repeat for any other feature you’d like to remove.