How to remove most AI features from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

Samsung’s betting big on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Galaxy AI, hoping that a boosted feature set will tempt you to upgrade to the latest flagship – but what if you’re not interested in Samsung’s AI-powered tools?

Thankfully for the more AI-adverse among us, there’s a way to purge Samsung’s new flagship of most of its AI features, leaving behind only traces of its AI-powered prowess. The problem? It can take a little while to disable the wide-ranging features as there’s no master kill switch. The AI, it’s learning… 

All jokes aside, here’s how you can remove most of the AI features from your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – and pretty much any other Galaxy AI-powered device in Samsung’s collection

What you’ll need: 

  • A Samsung Galaxy S25/Plus/Ultra
  • The Settings app

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap Galaxy AI.
  3. Tap the Galaxy AI feature you’d like to disable.
  4. Toggle off the feature.
  5. Repeat for any other feature you’d like to remove.

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    The first step is to open the Settings app. You can find the app in the app tray, or in the top-right corner of the quick controls menu.How to disable AI features on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Step 1

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Galaxy AI

    Samsung has made life a little easier for the AI-adverse among us by bringing all the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s AI settings together – no need to endlessly hunt through the Settings app this time! Simply scroll down the list until you see the Galaxy AI, and tap it to continue.How to disable AI features on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Step 2

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the Galaxy AI feature you’d like to disable

    Here, you’ll see a complete list of every Galaxy AI feature available on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. To continue, tap the first feature that you’d like to disable. How to disable AI features on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Step 3

  4. Step
    4

    Toggle off the feature

    You’ll be presented with a range of AI feature-specific settings and functions that let you customise how it performs. There should also be a toggle at the top that turns the feature on and off. To disable the feature, simply toggle it off. 

    It’s also worth noting that some AI features are made up of multiple smaller ones, like Browsing Assist, so you’ll need to tap the individual features within the list to disable them one by one.How to disable AI features on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Step 4

  5. Step
    5

    Repeat for any other feature you’d like to remove

    Once toggled off, return to the main Galaxy AI section and rinse and repeat steps 3 and 4 as necessary. 

    There are quite a few Galaxy AI features on Samsung’s latest flagship, so disabling each individually might take a little while, but you’ll be left with an AI-less phone once all is said and done.How to disable AI features on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Step 5

FAQ

What is Galaxy AI?

Galaxy AI is the umbrella term for all of Samsung’s AI-powered features on Galaxy devices like the S25 as well as its Galaxy-branded foldables and tablets. It’s not available on budget and mid-range Samsung devices, however. 

Can I turn off all Galaxy AI features at once?

Unfortunately not – you need to disable them individually, one at a time.

Do Galaxy AI features use on-device or cloud-based processing?

It’s a combination of the two; while more generic functions like web page summaries rely on cloud-based processing, more sensitive features – like AI image editing – happen on-device – on the Galaxy S25 range, anyway. 

Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.



