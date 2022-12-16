How to remove a wallpaper from the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display

One of the biggest new features of the iPhone 14 Pro is the Always On Display, an addition many Android rivals have had for years. Unfortunately the feature isn’t without its shortcomings.

One such issue was the lack of customisation options that users had over the feature. You couldn’t, for example, only show the clock when the screen was off – you had to show all of the wallpaper too.

That’s all changed in iOS 16.2 though, and you can now set your display to only show the time when it’s turned off, giving it a much cleaner, far less distracting look.

What you’ll need:

The Short Version

Open ‘Settings’

Tap on ‘Display & Brightness’

Scroll down to ‘Always-On Display’

Toggle off ‘Show Wallpaper’