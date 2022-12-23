 large image

How to redeem a code on PS5

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Sometimes when you open up a new PS5 bundle, you’ll find that you’re provided with a game code rather than a physical disk but it’s not very obvious where you’re supposed to enter the code to unlock a PS5 game or DLC content.

As a result, we’ve created this guide to help you through the process, so you can get your new PS5 game downloading as quickly as possible.

We’ve also included a Troubleshooting section further below, just in case something has gone wrong when following the guide. Keep on reading for everything you need to know.

What you’ll need

  • A PS5
  • A PS5 code

The Short Version

  1. Hover over the PlayStation Store on your PS5
  2. Scroll down to reveal the store menu
  3. Select the triple dots icon
  4. Select ‘Redeem Code’
  5. Enter your code

  1. Step
    1

    Hover over the PlayStation Store on your PS5

    You should find this option on the left side of the homescreen, with an icon of a blue shopping bag with the PlayStation logo.
    Find the PlayStations store on your PS5 home screen

  2. Step
    2

    Scroll down to reveal the store menu

    There’s no need to enter the PlayStation Store. Instead, simply scroll down until you find menu options.When on the PlayStation Store, scroll down to bring up the contextual menu for the store

  3. Step
    3

    Select the triple dots icon

    Once you’ve scrolled down, you should see a triple-dot icon pop up in the top-right corner. Select it. Move to the far-right end of the menu and select the 'triple-dots' icon

  4. Step
    4

    Select Redeem Code

    You should now see an option for Redeem Code. Select this by pressing X on your DualSense controller.
    Scroll through the drop-down menu and select 'Redeem Code' from the list

  5. Step
    5

    Enter your code

    You’ll then be prompted to enter your 12-character code.

    Once this has been completed successfully, you should be given the option to add the new game (or DLC content) to your library, where you can download it to your console.
    Enter the 12-digit code and follow the instructions onscreen to download your game

Troubleshooting

Why can’t I redeem my code on PS5?

If the PS5 rejects the code, there are a couple of likely causes. The first is that you’ve simply entered the code incorrectly, which is very easy to do by mistake.

Or alternatively, the code has already been redeemed. This can happen if a store has accidentally sold duplicates, or someone has sneakily redeemed the game without paying for it. If you think this is the case, make sure to contact whichever store supplied you with the redeemable code.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

