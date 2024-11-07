Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to record and transcribe a phone call in iOS 18

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Apple’s AI toolkit is packed with features that promise to make your iPhone, iPad and Mac experience that much smarter and more helpful.

One of the new tools allows you to record and generate a transcription of your phone calls, so you’ll never need to fumble for a pen and paper again.

Although Apple Intelligence isn’t officially available in the UK just yet, setting your phone’s location to the US will give you access to the toolkit and, therefore, the option to record and transcribe your phone calls. 

We’ve put together a step-by-step guide on how to record and transcribe phone calls on your iPhone in iOS 18.

What you’ll need:

The short version:

  1. Make a phone call.
  2. Tap the record button.
  3. Listen out for the recording alert.
  4. Press stop once you’ve finished recording.
  5. Tap View saved call.
  6. Select the call recording in your Notes app.
  7. Tap the grey box to see your call transcription.
  8. Tap Summary.
  9. View your call summary.

  1. Step
    1

    Make a phone call

    Open your Phone app to make a phone call.iPhone Home Screen with Phone app highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the record button

    Once you’re on a phone call, tap the record button in the top left corner of the screen.Record call button during phone call on iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Listen out for the recording alert

    As soon as you tap the record button, you and the other call participants will hear an alert stating that the phone call is being recorded. You will also see an alert on your phone call screen, as shown here.Notification that a call is being recording during an iPhone call

  4. Step
    4

    Press stop once you’ve finished recording

    When you want to finish recording, press the stop button on the phone call screen.Stop recording option during a phone call on iPhone

  5. Step
    5

    Tap View saved call

    You’ll see a notification to view your call recording once you’ve finished, which will take you directly to your Notes app. Tap here. 

    The call recording will stay in your Notes app for you to revisit at a later date too.Option to view saved call during phone call on iPhone

  6. Step
    6

    Select the call recording in your Notes app

    Tap the note containing your call recording, as shown here.Notes app on iPhone with a call recording note highlighted

  7. Step
    7

    Tap the grey box to see your call transcription

    Tap on the Call Recording box to read the call transcription. The transcription is handled in the background and should be ready by the time you get to the Notes app, so you don’t need to worry about tapping any extra buttons. 

    Here you can also tap the Play button to listen to your conversation again.
    Call recording in Notes app on iPhone

  8. Step
    8

    Tap Summary

    Once you’ve opened your call transcription, tap Summary at the top of the screen to receive a summarisation of your phone call.iPhone call recording transcription page with summary option highlighted

  9. Step
    9

    View your call summary

    Here you’ll see an overview of your phone call.iPhone call recording summary

Troubleshooting

Do both phone call participants need to have an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence?

No, just one participant needs to have access to Apple Intelligence to record and transcribe the phone call.

How will I know if someone is recording a phone call?

Once a call participant enables the recording function, all participants will be automatically alerted that the call is being recorded.

Is there a similar tool for Android smartphones?

Yes, there’s Call Notes which was introduced with the Pixel 9 series, which uses Gemini AI to summarise key details from your phone call.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

