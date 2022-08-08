Need to record a Zoom call? We’ve put together this guide to take you through you everything you need to know about capturing Zoom calls, including how to do it and the difference between local and cloud recording.

You might expect Zoom recording to be a paid feature reserved for businesses and those willing to pay a premium for a licensed account, but you can actually record your calls without dropping a penny – albeit with some limitations.

Zoom’s desktop app supports local recording. This means that, as long as you have Zoom installed on your computer, you should be able to record any call you start or join – you don’t even need to be signed in to do so.

Of course, if you want to access more features, such as the ability to record Active Speakers, Gallery View and shared screens separately or the option to record your calls on the mobile app, you’ll need to pay for a Licensed account that supports cloud recording.

However, for most users, local recording will be more than enough. Keep reading to learn how to record a Zoom call on the Zoom desktop app…

What you’ll need:

The Zoom desktop app

The Short Version

Open Zoom Start or join a meeting Click Record Click Stop Recording End or leave the call to save the recording

Step

1 Open Zoom You’ll need to install the desktop app if you don’t already have it. Step

2 Start or join a meeting If you want to host your own meeting, you’ll need to be signed in to an account. Step

3 Click Record This is the circle icon at the bottom of the screen. Step

4 Click Stop Recording when you’re done You can also choose to pause the recording at any point during the call. Step

5 End or leave the call This will automatically save your recording. Step

6 Your recording should pop up when you leave the call Or you can find it yourself by navigating to the Zoom folder in your Documents.