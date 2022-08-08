 large image

How to record a Zoom call

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Need to record a Zoom call? We’ve put together this guide to take you through you everything you need to know about capturing Zoom calls, including how to do it and the difference between local and cloud recording. 

You might expect Zoom recording to be a paid feature reserved for businesses and those willing to pay a premium for a licensed account, but you can actually record your calls without dropping a penny – albeit with some limitations. 

Zoom’s desktop app supports local recording. This means that, as long as you have Zoom installed on your computer, you should be able to record any call you start or join – you don’t even need to be signed in to do so.

Of course, if you want to access more features, such as the ability to record Active Speakers, Gallery View and shared screens separately or the option to record your calls on the mobile app, you’ll need to pay for a Licensed account that supports cloud recording. 

However, for most users, local recording will be more than enough. Keep reading to learn how to record a Zoom call on the Zoom desktop app… 

What you’ll need: 

  • The Zoom desktop app 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Zoom 
  2. Start or join a meeting 
  3. Click Record 
  4. Click Stop Recording 
  5. End or leave the call to save the recording

  1. Step
    1

    Open Zoom

    You’ll need to install the desktop app if you don’t already have it. how to record a zoom call

  2. Step
    2

    Start or join a meeting

    If you want to host your own meeting, you’ll need to be signed in to an account. how to record a zoom call

  3. Step
    3

    Click Record

    This is the circle icon at the bottom of the screen. how to record a zoom call

  4. Step
    4

    Click Stop Recording when you’re done

    You can also choose to pause the recording at any point during the call. how to record a zoom call

  5. Step
    5

    End or leave the call

    This will automatically save your recording. how to record a zoom call

  6. Step
    6

    Your recording should pop up when you leave the call

    Or you can find it yourself by navigating to the Zoom folder in your Documents. how to record a zoom call

Troubleshooting

How do I change my Zoom recording settings?

To adjust your recording settings in Zoom, click on the up arrow next to the video button during your call, choose Video Settings and go to the Recording tab. 

From there you can change the save location for your files, choose whether or not to display participant names or separate audio files and toggle on and off timestamps and screen share recording.

How do I record Zoom calls on my phone?

To record Zoom calls on the iOS or Android apps, you’ll need a Licensed account that supports cloud recording and you’ll also need to be the meeting host or co-host. 

Cloud recording also allows you to record Active Speakers, Gallery View and shared screens separately and shared screen recording without thumbnails.

