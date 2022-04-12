How to recall an email in Outlook

Have you ever regretted an email shortly after hitting send? Whether you forgot to add an important attachment or impulsively shared some choice words with a colleague or classmate, here’s how to recall the message before they open it.

One of the perks of installing the Outlook app on your desktop is that it gives you the option to recall or replace a message. If you’re prone to typos, it makes for a good reason to steer clear of the mobile app or browser version.

You’ll also need to be using a Microsoft Exchange or 365 account to reach out to someone inside your organisation to use this feature. This means you can’t take back any messages sent to groups or individuals outside of your school, workplace or wherever else your account is based.

Finally, you can only recall or replace messages that the recipient has not yet opened. Microsoft won’t let you fool anyone by changing the content or telling your recipient you never sent an email when they’ve already read it.

If all of the above sounds good to you, open up your Outlook app and follow the instructions below to recall an email.

The Short Version

Open your Sent Items folder in Outlook

Double-click the message you want to recall

Click File

Choose Resend and Recall and Recall This Message

Decide whether you want to delete your message or replace it and hit OK

Step

1 Open the Sent Items folder in Outlook This will only work in the desktop app, so if you don’t have it installed you’ll need to do that first. Step

2 Double-click the message you want recalled Double-clicking an email, will open it in a new window. This is required to call back your email. Step

3 Click File Click the File tab, which can be located at the top-left corner of the screen. Step

4 Click Resent And Recall Clicking this will open up a drop-down menu. Step

5 Select Recall This Message This will allow you to either delete or replace your message. Step

6 Choose whether you want to delete the message or replace it by editing your words It’s also a good idea to tick the Tell Me box at the bottom of the pop-up to ensure you get notified if the recall does (or doesn’t) work for each recipient. Recalling or replacing an email will only work if your recipient hasn’t opened it yet. Step

7 Click OK to recall your email If you chose to replace the message, just edit the text and hit Send again!