How to quickly share your Wi-Fi password in iOS 18

iOS 18 makes it quicker and easier than ever to share a Wi-Fi password with friends, family and visitors. Here’s how to do it.

One handy update coming with iOS 18 is the new Passwords app. The app brings your social media and website passwords out of the Settings app and puts them in a dedicated password manager app, along with the login details for any Wi-Fi networks you’ve connected to in the past.

Keep reading to learn how to quickly share any Wi-Fi password with a simple QR code.

What you’ll need

An iPhone XR or later

iOS 18 or later

The Short Version

Open the Passwords app Tap Wi-Fi Select the Wi-Fi network you want to share Tap Show Network QR Code Allow your guests to scan the QR code