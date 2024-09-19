Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to quickly share your Wi-Fi password in iOS 18

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

iOS 18 makes it quicker and easier than ever to share a Wi-Fi password with friends, family and visitors. Here’s how to do it.

One handy update coming with iOS 18 is the new Passwords app. The app brings your social media and website passwords out of the Settings app and puts them in a dedicated password manager app, along with the login details for any Wi-Fi networks you’ve connected to in the past.

Keep reading to learn how to quickly share any Wi-Fi password with a simple QR code.

What you’ll need 

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Passwords app
  2. Tap Wi-Fi 
  3. Select the Wi-Fi network you want to share 
  4. Tap Show Network QR Code 
  5. Allow your guests to scan the QR code

How to quickly share your Wi-Fi password in iOS 18

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Passwords app

    This is now a separate app in iOS 18. You can find it by searching Passwords on your phone. How to quickly share your Wi-Fi password in iOS 18

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Wi-Fi

    This will take you to your saved Wi-Fi passwords.How to quickly share your Wi-Fi password in iOS 18

  3. Step
    3

    Select the Wi-Fi network you want to share

    If you’re connected to that network, it should be at the top of your screen.How to quickly share your Wi-Fi password in iOS 18

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Show Network QR Code

    This is the blue text halfway down the screen.How to quickly share your Wi-Fi password in iOS 18

  5. Step
    5

    Allow your guests to scan the QR code

    They can use the QR scanner in the top right corner of their Wi-Fi network settings to scan the code or just scan it directly from the Camera app.How to quickly share your Wi-Fi password in iOS 18

Troubleshooting

How to share a Wi-Fi password in iOS 17

If you don’t want to use the QR code method or haven’t updated to iOS 18 yet, you can also share a Wi-Fi password by unlocking your phone and waiting for your guest to tap on the network. If you both have iPhones, you should receive a request to share the Wi-Fi password. Tap Share Password to allow your guest to connect to the network.

How to find a Wi-Fi password on your phone

If you can’t remember a password and prefer to share it manually, you can do so by opening the Passwords app, tapping W-Fi, selecting the Wi-Fi network and tapping the Password field to reveal it. You can also copy and paste this password into a message.

