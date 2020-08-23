How to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich: Stream the Champions League final live online

It’s the biggest game in club football – the Champions League Final. The 2020 showpiece sees Paris Saint Germain take on Bayern Munich. Our guide will let you know how to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich wherever you are.

PSG vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

The PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League final is being played on a neutral ground, the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, on Sunday August 23 and will kick off at 8:00pm BST.

How to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich live online

BT Sport has the rights to show Champions League football in the UK. This final will be screened on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 7:00pm. It’ll also be available in 4K on BT Ultimate.

If you’re not you’re not a full BT Sport subscriber, there are multiple ways to sign-up. If you don’t subscribe to a Pay TV service, you can simply grab a BT Sport monthly pass for no-strings access to the entire BT Sport channel line up. From here you’ll be able to watch online or via the BT Sport mobile apps, as well as an array of smart TV apps.

PSG vs Bayern Munich match preview

So, we finally made it to the final. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down football across the continent in March, it was unclear whether European football would get a resolution in 2020. However, a truncated tournament with a single-leg knockout format in one city – Lisbon, Portugal – has enabled UEFA to complete the Champions League season.

Now the final will be played out between five-times winners Bayern Munich and first-time finalists Paris Saint Germain. The Germans will be favourites to add to their collection after brutally dismantling the mighty Messi and Barcelona 8-2 (EIGHT BLOODY TWO!) in the quarter-finals and dispatching Lyon in the semis in midweek.

PSG, on the other hand, needed late goals to sneak past unfancied Italian side Atalanta in the quarter-finals before making short work of RB Leipzig in the semis.

All-in-all, there’s a mouthwatering prospect in store, with a collection of superstar players on both sides. Neymar Jr and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe will look to fire PSG to their first ever Champions League crown, while the unstoppable Robert Lewandowski has scored in nine consecutive Champions League games for Bayern and has 15 goals in this tournament overall.

Our money’s on Lewandowski firing the Germans to their sixth Champions League trophy, a mark matched by Liverpool (6) and bettered only by AC Milan (7) and Real Madrid (13).

