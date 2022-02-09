How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy S22

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22: Looking to get your hands on Samsung’s mainline phone for 2022? These are the stores where you can pick one up.

The curtain has finally been pulled back on Samsung’s latest wares, revealing the highly anticipated Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. As the first major Android flagships of the year, there will no doubt be a sizeable amount of people upgrading to one of the three new handsets Samsung plans to release: the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

If you’re strapped to a budget or simply don’t fancy throwing a ton of cash towards a new smartphone (and who can blame you?), then the Galaxy S22 – which has a starting price of £769 – will be the best bet. Our reviews on all three phones will be available in due course, but if you’re dead set on being among the first to have an S22 then these are the preorder offers that you need to check out.

Where can I preorder the Samsung Galaxy S22?

As of yet, not every store has the option for fans to put themselves down for a preorder of the Galaxy S22, but there are a few that will let you register your interest for a chance to be among the first in the know once preorders go live.

Samsung

As you might expect, the big manufacturer itself is currently drumming up tons of hype for its new phones. As such, the company is offering two tempting deals to go alongside your purchase, including up to 12 months of Disney Plus on the house and a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro for your troubles. As a means of enjoying content on the go with your new Galaxy S22, it’s hard to ask for a better offer than that.

Three

Phone network Three has jumped on the bandwagon with its own ‘register your interest’ page, but this time there’s an added benefit for putting your name down. The company is currently operating a competition wherein it looks to give away 22 Samsung products to 22 lucky fans. If you do manage to get a freebie on top of your Galaxy S22 then that’s not a bad deal at all.

Vodafone

Just like Samsung and Three, Vodafone also has a page for putting down your interest ahead of time so if Vodafone is your preferred network of choice then it’s definitely worth signing up, at the very least so you can be among the first to see if the company’s S22 deals stack up against the competition.

