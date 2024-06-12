How to pre-order Apple Vision Pro in the UK

Apple announced at WWDC24 that its mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro, will not only be getting an OS update but will also finally be available in more countries, including the UK.

If you’ve been keen to get your hands on Vision Pro since its launch back in February, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve listed all the steps that you need to take to pre-order the Vision Pro, as well as how much it costs and when pre-orders will open.

How can I pre-order the Vision Pro?

Pre-ordering the Vision Pro in the UK is very similar to the US. Once pre-orders open, customers can order the Vision Pro via the Apple Store website, using the Apple Store app or by visiting any Apple Store location.

Customers will also be able to book a 30-minute demo of Vision Pro online, with Apple promising that more information on this will be available once pre-orders officially open.

If you plan on ordering a Vision Pro, you can visit the Apple Store website now to complete a face scan using either your Face ID-enabled iPhone or iPad.

Simply scan the image shown with the Camera app and follow the prompts. Once you’ve completed the scan, your measurement data will be saved which is important in ensuring your Vision Pro has the optimal Light Seal and headband sizes.

iPhone face scan screenshot for fitting the Vision Pro

This takes a matter of minutes so you don’t have to worry about doing it beforehand but you will need to do this once you’re ready to order.

When will pre-orders open in the UK?

Customers in the UK, Australia, Canada, France and Germany can pre-order the Vision Pro from Friday 28th June at 5am PT (which is 1pm BST) with availability beginning on Friday 12th July.

How much will the Vision Pro cost?

The Vision Pro starts at a hefty £3,499 with your choice of three storage capacities: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.