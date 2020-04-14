How to watch The Simpsons short film Playdate with Destiny online

Playdate with Destiny has landed on Disney Plus. The keenly anticipated Simpsons short film follows the baby of the clan, Maggie, and the events that unfold after a particularly wonderful trip to the park. And though it’s only five minutes long, it’ll make you laugh at one moment, and break your heart the next.

“It seemed like just another day at the park for Maggie Simpson. But when Maggie faces playground peril, a heroic young baby whisks her from danger − and steals her heart,” the film’s description reads.

“After a blissful first playdate, Maggie can’t wait to see her new baby beau again the following day, but things don’t go exactly as planned. Will fate (or Homer) get in her way?”

In order to tune in to Playdate with Destiny, you need a Disney Plus account.

If you haven’t signed up to the streaming service already, it costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 for 12 months. However, a seven-day free trial is available − you can take advantage of it by clicking below.

Once you’re signed up, depending on what type of device you’re using, just fire up the Disney Plus website or app.

Because it’s a big new release, Playdate with Destiny should appear in a banner right at the top of the page.

But if it doesn’t, you can find it simply by searching ‘Simpsons’, ‘Maggie’, ‘Playdate with Destiny’ or a combination of related keywords. Or you could just follow this link.

As we said, it’s only five minutes long, so you’ll be able to squeeze it into a tea or coffee break, no problem. Plus, keep an eye out for all of the references to Disney’s 2019 purchase of 20th Century Studios at the beginning and end.

