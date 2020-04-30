Earning bells is serious business, and the methods of becoming filthy rich can range from selling endless amounts of furniture or harvesting foreign fruits. But no activity is as lucrative as selling turnips, so we’ve put together our guide on how to play the turnip stalk market in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

These rare vegetables can be purchased once a week in New Horizons, with each player having a different price for buying and selling them each day. If you play your cards right, turnips can be sold for millions upon millions of bells, allowing loans to be paid off in full and then some.

Such an achievement isn’t easy, though, but we’ve discovered a few essential tips and tricks on how to play the turnip stalk market in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Without further delay, let’s get that bread.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games

How to buy turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

You can purchase turnips every Sunday morning, with the adorable Daisy Mae stumbling upon your island to sell her wares in the opening hours. She’s only around until midday, so you’ll likely need to remind yourself in advance to pick some up. Otherwise – you’re out of luck and will need to wait until the following week.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Turnip Market Tips and Tricks

Filling your inventory with turnips is only part of the equation. You’ll need to hold onto them for a couple of days until the perfect price rolls around. Finding this isn’t always easy, so we’ve compiled a few handy tips and tricks below to help you out.

Check prices at Nook’s Cranny twice per day

While your local shop can’t purchase turnips on Sundays, every other day of the week is fair game. Prices are dynamic and change twice per day. You’ll want to check them before selling to make sure you’re getting a good deal. If not, try visiting a friend’s island or asking around on the internet to find the perfect money-maker.

Related: Streets of Rage 4 Review

Use a Turnip Calculator

Players of Animal Crossing: New Horizons take the turnip economy very seriously. This dedication has reached such extreme levels that external tools have been created to calculate and predict turnip prices throughout each week by analysing your current prices and producing a mathematical trend of what to expect.

We use this one. All you need to do is insert daily prices from across the week, and a graph will display where it expects your prices to land in the future. Things normally trend upwards or downwards at random, so it’s reassuring to know if you can look forward to reaping profits on your own island or need to travel elsewhere.

Invest to reap the rewards

Turnips aren’t cheap, and your personal price will always be different each passing week. Regardless of the investment required, it’s more than worth piling money into turnips, since you’re more than likely to make a profit so long as you remain attentive on a daily basis. Take the sacrifice of bells, and you’ll be swimming in millions more before you know it.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…