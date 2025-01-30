How to play the secret Lunar New Year Google game

To celebrate the beginning of Lunar New Year, Google has hidden a classic game in plain sight.

Considering the Lunar New Year also marks the start of the Year of the Snake, it’s only fitting that Google integrated the classic mobile game, Snake, into its home page.

If indulging in some nostalgic gameplay is exactly how you’d like to celebrate Lunar New Year, then follow our steps below to get started.

What you’ll need:

Visit the Google home page on either mobile, tablet or PC

The short version:

Access the Google home page

Tap on the Google Doodle

Start playing

Step

1 Access the Google home page There are numerous ways to access Google’s home page. One of the easiest ways is to simply launch Google Chrome on your smartphone, tablet or computer and open a new tab.



Otherwise, if you’re using another browser then simply visit google.com to reach its home page.

Step

2 Tap on the Google Doodle illustration Simply click or tap on the Snake illustration, as shown here. If you look closely, you’ll see the play button “hidden” on the image.

Step

3 Start playing After you’ve clicked the illustration, the Snake game should appear automatically. You’ll also see a guide to show you how to play, illustrated either with finger swipes or the arrow keys on a keyboard.

