How to play the secret Lunar New Year Google game
To celebrate the beginning of Lunar New Year, Google has hidden a classic game in plain sight.
Considering the Lunar New Year also marks the start of the Year of the Snake, it’s only fitting that Google integrated the classic mobile game, Snake, into its home page.
If indulging in some nostalgic gameplay is exactly how you’d like to celebrate Lunar New Year, then follow our steps below to get started.
What you’ll need:
- Visit the Google home page on either mobile, tablet or PC
The short version:
- Access the Google home page
- Tap on the Google Doodle
- Start playing
Step
1
Access the Google home page
There are numerous ways to access Google’s home page. One of the easiest ways is to simply launch Google Chrome on your smartphone, tablet or computer and open a new tab.
Otherwise, if you’re using another browser then simply visit google.com to reach its home page.
Step
2
Tap on the Google Doodle illustration
Simply click or tap on the Snake illustration, as shown here. If you look closely, you’ll see the play button “hidden” on the image.
Step
3
Start playing
After you’ve clicked the illustration, the Snake game should appear automatically. You’ll also see a guide to show you how to play, illustrated either with finger swipes or the arrow keys on a keyboard.
Troubleshooting
If the game doesn’t load automatically then look for the blue Play button, as shown here. If you still can’t access the game, then try closing and reopening the tab instead.
Launched at the start of Lunar New Year (29th January 2025), we would expect the Doodle to stick around until the end of the festival, which should be the 13th February 2025. However, we don’t have a specific time frame confirmed from Google.
If you use Safari then remember, as its address bar is powered by Google, you will see the Snake illustration while scrolling through Google Search results too, as shown here. Like the above, you just need to tap here to launch the game.