How to play Cards Against Humanity online with friends

If we’ve learnt anything these past few weeks, it’s that there are loads of ways to stay connected with friends when you’re stuck inside. However, Houseparty games and Instagram challenges can get old fast.

Luckily, Playingcards.io has stepped forward with everyone’s favourite terrible card game, Cards Against Humanity. The board game site lets you host virtual rounds of the classic party game without the fuss of dealing out 10 cards to every player – or being near them at all.

The rules of the game are relatively straightforward. Every player draws 10 white cards. One player goes first to read out the question or fill-the-blank statement on the black card, while the others pass over their answer from their white cards. The player who asked the question reads out every answer and picks their favourite from the bunch. The player whose card is chosen gets the point and another player takes their turn to read out a black card.

Hint: the most disturbing or inappropriate card combo usually wins.

How to play Cards Against Humanity online for free

Go to Playingcards.io

Click ‘Cards Against Humanity’

Click ‘Start Game’

Copy the link and share it with people you want to start a game with

Hit ‘Enter’

Playingcards.io is far from the only website to host the despicable card game, but it is one of the simplest, and getting caught up in settings is the last thing you want when you’re gaming across the country.

If you’re looking for something a little more advanced, Pretend You’re Xyzzy is a Cards Against Humanity clone that lets you join and watch games with up to 20 players. The games are much more customisable with score limits, spectator limits, incredibly niche themed expansion packs and consequences for taking too long.

You can even leave the room open to strangers or set a password so only friends and family can enter and play along.

We also recommend organising a video call alongside the game to keep the energy – and outrage – high. Houseparty, Zoom, FaceTime and Hangouts are all excellent apps for chatting face-to-face while you play.

