If you’re concerned about your hearing then your AirPods Pro 2s are here to help, as they can now provide hearing tests and can even double up as a hearing aid.

Taking a hearing test with your AirPods Pro 2s is simple and takes a matter of minutes to complete and receive your results.

To help guide you through, we’ve detailed the steps on how to perform a hearing test on AirPods Pro 2 below.

What you’ll need:

AirPods Pro 2

One of the best iPhone or best iPad that’s paired with your AirPods Pro 2

The short version:

Make sure you’re wearing the AirPods 2

Open Settings on your paired iPhone or iPad

Tap your AirPods

Tap Take a Hearing Test

Check your fit and background noise

Tap Next

Tap Start Test

Tap the screen when you hear a tone

See your results and receive any recommendations

Step

1 Make sure you’re wearing the AirPods 2 Place your AirPods in both ears, ensuring they are secure and feel comfortable to wear. Step

2 Open Settings on your paired iPhone or iPad You’ll find the Settings app either on your Home Screen or App Library. Step

3 Tap your AirPods Your AirPods should appear on the front page of the Settings app. If they don’t, double check that they’re connected to your device. Step

4 Tap Take a Hearing Test Once you’ve tapped this option, fill in this questionnaire to get started. Step

5 Check your fit and background noise Tap Start the Check which allows your AirPods to assess the background noise around you and how well they fit in your ears. You might be prompted here to seek a quieter space, use different sized eartips or clean your AirPods Pro 2. If so, follow the instructions provided. Step

6 Tap Next Follow the on-screen instructions, which will detail the steps of the test. Step

7 Tap Start Test Once you’re ready, tap the blue Start Test button. Step

8 Tap the screen when you hear a tone You’ll need to do this twice, for both your left and right ear. Step

9 See your results and receive any recommendations Your results will be presented to you once you’ve successfully completed the test. Initially you’ll be given a more general overview, however if you tap Show Details then you’ll see more information displayed.