How to perform a hearing test on AirPods Pro 2

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re concerned about your hearing then your AirPods Pro 2s are here to help, as they can now provide hearing tests and can even double up as a hearing aid.

Taking a hearing test with your AirPods Pro 2s is simple and takes a matter of minutes to complete and receive your results. 

To help guide you through, we’ve detailed the steps on how to perform a hearing test on AirPods Pro 2 below.  

What you’ll need:

The short version:

  • Make sure you’re wearing the AirPods 2
  • Open Settings on your paired iPhone or iPad
  • Tap your AirPods
  • Tap Take a Hearing Test
  • Check your fit and background noise
  • Tap Next
  • Tap Start Test
  • Tap the screen when you hear a tone
  • See your results and receive any recommendations

  1. Step
    1

    Make sure you’re wearing the AirPods 2

    Place your AirPods in both ears, ensuring they are secure and feel comfortable to wear.Guide to placing AirPods in correct ear

  2. Step
    2

    Open Settings on your paired iPhone or iPad

    You’ll find the Settings app either on your Home Screen or App Library.iPhone Home Screen with Settings app highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Tap your AirPods

    Your AirPods should appear on the front page of the Settings app. If they don’t, double check that they’re connected to your device.iPhone Settings with AirPods Pro highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Take a Hearing Test

    Once you’ve tapped this option, fill in this questionnaire to get started.Questionnaire on hearing test

  5. Step
    5

    Check your fit and background noise

    Tap Start the Check which allows your AirPods to assess the background noise around you and how well they fit in your ears. You might be prompted here to seek a quieter space, use different sized eartips or clean your AirPods Pro 2. If so, follow the instructions provided.AirPods check

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Next

    Follow the on-screen instructions, which will detail the steps of the test.Information on AirPods Pro 2's hearing test

  7. Step
    7

    Tap Start Test

    Once you’re ready, tap the blue Start Test button.Start hearing test on iPhone

  8. Step
    8

    Tap the screen when you hear a tone

    You’ll need to do this twice, for both your left and right ear.Hearing test on AirPods Pro 2 via iPhone

  9. Step
    9

    See your results and receive any recommendations

    Your results will be presented to you once you’ve successfully completed the test. Initially you’ll be given a more general overview, however if you tap Show Details then you’ll see more information displayed. AirPods Pro 2 hearing test results on iPhone

Troubleshooting

I can’t see an option to take a hearing test

Make sure both your AirPods Pro 2s and the paired device have the latest software version. Our guide on how to update your AirPods firmware can help if you’re not sure how to do this.

Which AirPods can perform a hearing test?

Only the AirPods Pro 2 can currently perform a hearing test.

