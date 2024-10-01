Closing your Activity Rings is one of the easiest ways to stay on top of your fitness goals with the Apple Watch.

The feature consists of three rings: Move, Exercise and Stand. The red ring represents Move and shows how many active calories you’ve burned that day. The green ring is Exercise, telling you how many minutes of brisk activity you’ve done. Finally, the blue ring is Stand, tracking how many times a day you’ve stood and moved for at least one minute every hour. For wheelchair users, Stand is replaced with Roll. Once a ring closes, you’ll know you’ve hit your goal.

So, what if you need to take a break but don’t want to risk interrupting your streak? That’s what the pause option is for. Keep reading to learn how to pause your Activity Rings for up to 90 days without breaking your streak.

What you’ll need

An Apple Watch

The Short Version

Open the Activity app on your watch Tap on the rings Hit Pause Rings

How to pause Activity Rings on the Apple Watch Step

1 Open the Activity app on your watch This is the icon with three coloured circles. Step

2 Tap on the rings Tap anywhere on the rings. Step

3 Hit Pause Rings You can also change your goals from here.