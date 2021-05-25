If you’ve ever been curious to discover what Google knows about you, you’ll probably be familiar with the My Activity page. This is where Google keeps everything it’s collected from your search history to where you’ve been and what you’ve been watching on YouTube. Here’s how to protect that sensitive information from prying eyes.

While Google users have had the ability to view and delete specific entries or switch off the three My Activity categories entirely for some time now, there’s been no way to protect this sensitive data from anyone who picks up your Android or laptop when you’re already signed into Chrome.

Now, thanks to an recent update, there’s an added layer of security you can activate on your Google account to protect against this.

The feature – which can be accessed by clicking ‘Manage my activity verification’ in your My Activity page – allows you to password protect your web, location and YouTube history, preventing anyone using your device from peaking at what you’ve been searching for or where you’ve been.

Google does state that your history may still appear in other Google products. You’ll also be forced to use the same login information as your regular Google account so, if someone breaks into your account without your permission, this isn’t going to stop them from accessing your My Activity page with the same password.

Read on to discover how to password protect your web activity, location history and YouTube watch history on a shared device.

How to password protect your Google My Activity search history

Follow the steps below to password protect the web activity, location history and YouTube history stored on your Google My Activity page:

Sign in to your Google account on any device

Head to your My Activity page

Click ‘Manage my activity verification’

Select ‘Require extra verification’