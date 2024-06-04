Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to optimise battery life on the OnePlus 12

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

The OnePlus 12 boasts a solid battery life thanks to its 5400mAh capacity which is larger than much of the flagship smartphone competition.

Although it can easily deliver all-day battery life with such a large cell, you may still find yourself draining the battery faster than you’d like, especially if you’re a mobile gamer or a power user. Luckily, there are steps to take in order to optimise the device’s battery life and make it last a little bit longer before reaching for a charger.

Read on to follow our steps and see how easy it is to optimise battery life on the OnePlus 12 to extend your phone’s longevity between charges.

What you’ll need:

The short version:

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Tap Battery.
  3. Scroll down to Power saving mode.
  4. Turn on Power saving mode.
  5. Turn on the Super power saving mode toggle.
  6. Select Turn on.

  1. Step
    1

    Open Settings

    We’ll be demonstrating on a OnePlus 12 but the steps are near-identical on the OnePlus 12R. Open the Settings app from the app library.OnePlus 12 App Library with Settings app highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Battery

    Scroll down the Settings page and tap Battery.Settings app on One Plus 12 with Battery option highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Power saving mode

    Scroll down the Battery settings menu and underneath the “Battery usage by app” graph you’ll see Power saving mode. Tap here.Battery Settings on OnePlus with Power Saving Mode icon highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Turn on Power saving mode

    Turn on the toggle next to Power saving mode. This will enable your OnePlus 12 to limit its power consumption to extend battery life. Your phone should continue to work as normal in most scenarios, regardless of this being switched on.Power Saving Mode page on One Plus with Power Saving Mode toggle switched on

  5. Step
    5

    Turn on the Super power saving mode toggle

    To further enhance your OnePlus 12’s battery life you can switch on Super power saving mode. This will make your device last longer but it will significantly limit what you can do with your handset.

    Once you switch the toggle on, on a pop-up will appear.
    Power Saving Mode page on OnePlus with Super Power Saving Mode toggle highlighted

  6. Step
    6

    Select Turn on

    Select Turn on to activate Super power saving mode. Super power saving mode limits your access to up to six apps which can all be selected from the home screen. These apps can include phone, messages and contacts, so you won’t necessarily miss any important notifications.One Plus pop up with Turn on Super power saving mode

Troubleshooting

How do I exit Super power saving mode?

Click on the exit icon in the top left corner of the screen and follow the steps on screen.

How else can I save battery?

Another way to optimise your phone’s battery life is to turn off functions and services that you aren’t currently using. Open up your OnePlus 12’s Control Panel and disable functions such as Location, NFC, Mobile Data or Wi-Fi, depending on what you’re currently using your phone to do. 

If you need any of the functions you’ve disabled, then simply open up your Control Panel and switch them back on.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

