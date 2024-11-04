Siri is a handy virtual assistant, but even with Apple Intelligence smarts, it’s not the best at general knowledge. There’s a reason why ChatGPT integration is coming in a later version of iOS 18, after all!

That said, you don’t need to wait for the next big Apple Intelligence drop to experience ChatGPT-powered smarts. Instead, you can set up the customisable Action Button to automatically trigger a voice or text-based conversation with ChatGPT, making the hugely popular LLM accessible at the press of a button.

We cover all you need to know about ChatGPT separately, but for now, here’s how to open ChatGPT with the iPhone’s Action Button.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone with an Action Button

The ChatGPT app

The Shortcuts app

The Short Version

Download the ChatGPT app on your iPhone. Open the Shortcuts app. Tap the Plus icon to create a new Shortcut. Search for ChatGPT. Tap ‘Open ChatGPT Voice’. Tap Done to save the new shortcut. Open the Settings app. Tap Action Button. Scroll across options until you see Shortcuts. Select the new ChatGPT Shortcut you just created. Press and hold the Action Button to summon ChatGPT.