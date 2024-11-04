Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to open ChatGPT with the iPhone’s Action Button

Siri is a handy virtual assistant, but even with Apple Intelligence smarts, it’s not the best at general knowledge. There’s a reason why ChatGPT integration is coming in a later version of iOS 18, after all!

That said, you don’t need to wait for the next big Apple Intelligence drop to experience ChatGPT-powered smarts. Instead, you can set up the customisable Action Button to automatically trigger a voice or text-based conversation with ChatGPT, making the hugely popular LLM accessible at the press of a button.

We cover all you need to know about ChatGPT separately, but for now, here’s how to open ChatGPT with the iPhone’s Action Button. 

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone with an Action Button
  • The ChatGPT app
  • The Shortcuts app

The Short Version 

  1. Download the ChatGPT app on your iPhone.
  2. Open the Shortcuts app.
  3. Tap the Plus icon to create a new Shortcut.
  4. Search for ChatGPT.
  5. Tap ‘Open ChatGPT Voice’.
  6. Tap Done to save the new shortcut.
  7. Open the Settings app.
  8. Tap Action Button.
  9. Scroll across options until you see Shortcuts.
  10. Select the new ChatGPT Shortcut you just created.
  11. Press and hold the Action Button to summon ChatGPT.

  1. Step
    1

    Download the ChatGPT app on your iPhone

    The first step is to open the App Store and download ChatGPT if you haven’t done so already. It’s also recommended that you open the ChatGPT app and create an account or log in, as it speeds things up once the Action Button shortcut has been set up. How to use Action Button with ChatGPT Step 1

  2. Step
    2

    Open the Shortcuts app

    Once you’ve got the ChatGPT app on your iPhone, the next step is to open Apple’s Shortcuts app. How to use Action Button with ChatGPT Step 2

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the Plus icon to create a new Shortcut

    From the main Shortcuts interface, tap the Plus icon in the top-right corner to create a new Shortcut.How to use Action Button with ChatGPT Step 3

  4. Step
    4

    Search for ChatGPT

    You’ll then be taken to a blank Shortcut, ready for modifying. Don’t worry, it sounds way more complicated than it is. Simply tap the searchbar and search for ChatGPT.How to use Action Button with ChatGPT Step 4

  5. Step
    5

    Tap ‘Open ChatGPT Voice’

    You should see a list of shortcuts offered by ChatGPT. Tap Open ChatGPT Voice if you want to start a voice conversation when you push the Action Button, or tap Start Conversation with ChatGPT if you want to initiate a text-based conversation. How to use Action Button with ChatGPT Step 5

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Done to save the new shortcut

    You should see the ChatGPT shortcut you tapped appear on your new shortcut. If so, tap Done in the top-right corner to save the shortcut, and leave the Shortcuts app. How to use Action Button with ChatGPT Step 6

  7. Step
    7

    Open the Settings app

    The next step is to open your iPhone Settings app, the app with a cogwheel icon if you’re unfamiliar.
    How to use Action Button with ChatGPT Step 7

  8. Step
    8

    Tap Action Button

    From the Settings menu, tap the Action Button menu. How to use Action Button with ChatGPT Step 8

  9. Step
    9

    Scroll across options until you see Shortcuts

    From here, you can choose from a range of actions to trigger when the Action Button is pressed, from enabling the torch to putting your phone on silent mode. Keep scrolling until you see the Shortcuts option, and tap Select Shortcut.
    How to use Action Button with ChatGPT Step 9

  10. Step
    10

    Select the new ChatGPT Shortcut you just created

    You’ll now be presented with a range of custom and preset shortcuts. Simply tap the ChatGPT shortcut you created earlier.How to use Action Button with ChatGPT Step 10

  11. Step
    11

    Press and hold the Action Button to summon ChatGPT

    Now, whenever you press the Action Button, you’ll have immediate access to ChatGPT, arguably a more helpful virtual assistant than Siri itself. Enjoy!How to use Action Button with ChatGPT Step 11

Troubleshooting

I can’t see ChatGPT when I search for it in the Shortcuts app.

Make sure that you’ve both downloaded the ChatGPT app and opened/logged into the app beforehand.

