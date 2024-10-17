Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to object to Meta using your data for training its AI

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Meta recently found itself in hot water when it notified users of plans to train AI models with content posted publicly by Facebook and Instagram users in the UK. 

Naturally, many users weren’t too happy to hear that their photos, videos and statuses could be scraped by AI going forward, leading many to search for ways to opt out of the feature. 

We’ve created this guide to help you navigate straight to Meta’s AI settings and opt out today. 

What you’ll need 

  • A Facebook or Instagram account 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Facebook or Instagram 
  2. Go to your Settings 
  3. Go to the Privacy Centre 
  4. Tap Object 
  5. Enter your email address and hit Submit

How to object to Meta using your data for training its AI

  1. Step
    1

    Open Facebook or Instagram

    We’ll be using Instagram in this guide. How to object to Meta using your data for training its AI

  2. Step
    2

    Go to your Settings

    In Instagram, this is the three-bar icon in the top right corner of your profile. How to object to Meta using your data for training its AI

  3. Step
    3

    Go to the Privacy Centre

    You may need to scroll down to find this option. How to object to Meta using your data for training its AI

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Object

    The link can be found in the second paragraph of Meta’s AI notification. How to object to Meta using your data for training its AI

  5. Step
    5

    Enter your email address and hit Submit

    Make sure you complete these steps for any other accounts you have that don’t share the same Accounts Centre. How to object to Meta using your data for training its AI

Troubleshooting

What information is Meta using to train AI?

Meta has shared that it plans to use public information including public posts, photos, captions and comments from the accounts of users aged 18 and older to train its AI models. The company has also stated that private messages are not used to train AI.

Does opting out mean that Meta won’t train AI on your content?

Not necessarily. You can choose to object to your content being used to train AI by following the steps above, however, Meta does say that it might still use certain information about you to develop its AI. This includes any images or mentions of you shared publically by another user on a Meta platform.

If this makes you uncomfortable, you can ask your friends and family not to share photos of you on their accounts, but there’s no guarantee that this will prevent others from uploading images of you.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

