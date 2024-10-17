How to object to Meta using your data for training its AI

Meta recently found itself in hot water when it notified users of plans to train AI models with content posted publicly by Facebook and Instagram users in the UK.

Naturally, many users weren’t too happy to hear that their photos, videos and statuses could be scraped by AI going forward, leading many to search for ways to opt out of the feature.

We’ve created this guide to help you navigate straight to Meta’s AI settings and opt out today.

What you’ll need

A Facebook or Instagram account

The Short Version

Open Facebook or Instagram Go to your Settings Go to the Privacy Centre Tap Object Enter your email address and hit Submit