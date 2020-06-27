Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Norwich vs Man Utd Live Stream: How to watch the FA Cup match for free

Kob Monney |

The race for the Premier League is over, but the FA Cup is still up for grabs. It’s Norwich vs Man Utd in the sixth round of the cup competition in the first this weekend’s cup matches. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to tune in, on any device, and watch the game for free. 

Norwich vs Man Utd kick-off time

  • For UK viewers, the match kicks off at 5:30pm, GMT on June 27. The programme and pre-match commentary starts at 5.10pm

How to watch Norwich vs Man Utd in the UK

UK viewers can tune in on BBC One or, alternatively, the match can be streamed using BBC iPlayer.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

If you’re a fan of streaming content, then you should also be in interested in staying safe online and keeping your data private. There’s no better way to keep your online activity safe than with a dedicated VPN. We’ve reviewed a load of different VPN services and you can see the best deals below.

Related: Best VPN

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Best VPNs For Streaming

ExpressVPN

No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free.

ExpressVPN

|

Save 49%

|

From £5.24/month

View Deal

From £5.24/month

|

Save 49%

|

ExpressVPN

NordVPN

Save 70% off your total bill with the NordVPN 3-year subscription. You'll have one payment of £96.74 over the 3 year period making it just £2.68 per month.

NordVPN

|

Save 70%

|

£2.68/month

View Deal

£2.68/month

|

Save 70%

|

NordVPN

ProtonVPN

Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as £3.49 a month and save up to 20% on your yearly bill.

ProtonVPN

|

Save 20%

|

From £3.49/month

View Deal

From £3.49/month

|

Save 20%

|

ProtonVPN

Powered by Trusted Reviews

Norwich vs Man Utd match preview

Norwich are rooted to the foot of the league table, starting at relegation unless their form picks up. Man Utd on the other hand have gone the last 13 matches unbeaten, hitting form just as the business end of the season arrives.

However, the cup can make a mockery of the form table and Norwich will be looking for a good result to give them some confidence in the run-in. United have already stormed to two wins over the Canaries, beating them 3-1 at Carrow Road and 4-0 at Old Trafford.

Another comfortable win would be just the ticket for United, having seen the old rivals Liverpool win the Premier League for the first time in thirty years, they’ll be wanting to add the FA Cup to their trophy haul to make this a successful season in what appears to be a transition period for the team.

Manage Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at ringing the changes after the Premier League resumption. Daniel Farke’s team has struggled with injuries all season with a number of players unavailable for the cup clash. He also doesn’t seem optimistic about their chances, but you never know what could happen in the cup. Tune into BBC One or BBC iPlayer to find out which way this match goes.

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
Kob Monney

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor

NAV BUG FIX