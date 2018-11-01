Netflix has finally landed on Sky Q, giving Sky customers direct access to some of the most popular TV shows and films in the UK.

Sky has been talking up Netflix integration for some time now, and the day has finally come for the streaming service to move into its new home with the UK pay TV provider.

There are a handful of ways you can start enjoying Netflix baked into your Sky Q interface right away – check out our guide on how to add Netflix to Sky for full step-by-step details. Alternatively, read on for an easy-to-digest version of the big news.

If you already have a Netflix subscription, Sky says that it’s easy to link Netflix to your two existing accounts – instructions are available here – while those looking to add Netflix to their Sky Q package have a couple of options.

The most basic is to sign up for the all-new Ultimate On Demand package, which nets you Netflix access as well as Sky’s own Box Sets on demand offering for just £10 a month.

That’s a pretty good deal, as Sky Box Sets costs £5 a month and Netflix will set you back either £7.99 or £9.99 a month depending on which tier you opt for, so you’ll be saving approximately a few quid by taking advantage of the bundle. If you already have a Netflix subscription and add Ultimate On Demand to your subscription, Sky says you’ll automatically stop being billed for Netflix separately.

Whether or not you get Netflix in 4K, though, depends on which Sky package you have.

If you’ve got a Sky Q Entertainment bundle with a 1TB Sky Q box, you’ll be stuck on Netflix Standard HD steaming, because of the limitations of Sky’s 1TB hardware.

However, if you’ve subscribe to Sky Q Experience (née Sky Q Multiscreen) and have the fancier 2TB box, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K Ultra HD Netflix content on Sky, complete with all the bells and whistles like UHD streaming on up to four screens.

Again, you can find details of how to get the new Sky Ultimate On Demand package here.

HDR isn’t available at launch, Sky says, but we understand it’s in the pipeline to be added at a later date.

Will you be upgrading and integrating Netflix into your Sky package? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.