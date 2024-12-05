Bluesky has seen a huge surge of users moving from X (formerly Twitter) in recent months. You may be tempted to jump ship too, but what does that mean for your follow list?

Whether you’re signing up to Bluesky because you’re tired of X’s recent decisions and paywalled features, or you’re simply following the crowd, there’s no need to start from scratch with your follow list. Chrome extension Sky Follower Bridge makes it easy to find and follow the same users on Bluesky in just a couple of clicks.

Keep reading to learn how to move your X follows to Bluesky.

What you’ll need

A Twitter/X account

A Bluesky account

The Chrome browser

The Short Version

Add the Sky Follower Bridge extension to your browser Go to your Twitter/X following page and click the extensions icon Select the Sky Follower Bridge extension Enter your Bluesky login details Click View Detected Users Hit Follow All

How to move your Twitter/X follows to Bluesky Step

1 Add the Sky Follower Bridge extension to your browser We installed it by clicking Add To Chrome in the Google Chrome Web Store. Step

2 Go to your Twitter/X following page and click the extensions icon If you’ve pinned the extension you can skip this step. Step

3 Select the Sky Follower Bridge extension This will bring up the login page for Bluesky. Step

4 Enter your Bluesky login details Click Find Bluesky Users to sign in. Step

5 Click View Detected Users It might take a few minutes for Sky Follower Bridge to locate all of your followed accounts on Bluesky. Step

6 Hit Follow All Or follow each user one by one. You may want to scroll down the list before clicking Follow All to ensure Sky Follower Bridge has detected the correct accounts.