How to move your Twitter/X follows to Bluesky

Bluesky has seen a huge surge of users moving from X (formerly Twitter) in recent months. You may be tempted to jump ship too, but what does that mean for your follow list?

Whether you’re signing up to Bluesky because you’re tired of X’s recent decisions and paywalled features, or you’re simply following the crowd, there’s no need to start from scratch with your follow list. Chrome extension Sky Follower Bridge makes it easy to find and follow the same users on Bluesky in just a couple of clicks.

Keep reading to learn how to move your X follows to Bluesky.

What you’ll need 

  • A Twitter/X account 
  • A Bluesky account 
  • The Chrome browser

The Short Version 

  1. Add the Sky Follower Bridge extension to your browser
  2. Go to your Twitter/X following page and click the extensions icon
  3. Select the Sky Follower Bridge extension
  4. Enter your Bluesky login details
  5. Click View Detected Users
  6. Hit Follow All

How to move your Twitter/X follows to Bluesky

  1. Step
    1

    Add the Sky Follower Bridge extension to your browser

    We installed it by clicking Add To Chrome in the Google Chrome Web Store. How to move your TwitterX follows to Bluesky

  2. Step
    2

    Go to your Twitter/X following page and click the extensions icon

    If you’ve pinned the extension you can skip this step. How to move your TwitterX follows to Bluesky

  3. Step
    3

    Select the Sky Follower Bridge extension

    This will bring up the login page for Bluesky. How to move your TwitterX follows to Bluesky

  4. Step
    4

    Enter your Bluesky login details

    Click Find Bluesky Users to sign in. How to move your TwitterX follows to Bluesky

  5. Step
    5

    Click View Detected Users

    It might take a few minutes for Sky Follower Bridge to locate all of your followed accounts on Bluesky. How to move your TwitterX follows to Bluesky

  6. Step
    6

    Hit Follow All

    Or follow each user one by one. You may want to scroll down the list before clicking Follow All to ensure Sky Follower Bridge has detected the correct accounts. How to move your TwitterX follows to Bluesky

Troubleshooting

Is there a way to transfer your follow list in the Bluesky app?

No, you’ll need to use a third-party extension like the Sky Follower Bridge extension to do this.

Can you transfer your block list to Bluesky?

Yes, you can follow the same steps above to block the same users across the two platforms using Sky Follower Bridge.

