Microsoft is testing a new ‘Kids Mode’ for its Edge browser. The setting should give parents greater peace of mind by allowing them to choose which sites their kids are visiting.

According to Microsoft’s support page, Kids Mode is designed to give children a place to safely explore the web with custom themes and Bing SafeSearch set to strict. Parents will also be able to create an ‘allow list’ of approved websites, preventing their child from visiting any pages not on that list.

The new feature was spotted by Windows Central, who revealed that Microsoft plans to add more features and functions to Kids Mode over time.

Read on to find out how to try out Kids Mode in Microsoft Edge. Don’t forget to also check out our other Edge guide to learn how to install extensions in the Microsoft browser.

How to use Kids Mode in Microsoft Edge

Kids Mode is currently limited to members of Microsoft’s Edge Insiders programme via the Canary test channel, with the dev channel coming soon. Users must also be using the browser through Windows or MacOS in US English. However, Microsoft has already revealed how you’ll be able to access the feature in the future on its support page.

Here’s how to use Kids Mode in Microsoft Edge:

Open Microsoft Edge

Click on the profile switcher in the top right corner of the browser

Click ‘Browse in Kids Mode’

Choose your child’s age range (you can always change this later by visiting edge://settings/family)

You don’t need to be signed into Edge to use Kids Mode, but if you do the setting should sync across all of your devices.

Once you enter Kids Mode, Microsoft Edge will continue to launch in Kids Mode until you switch your settings back.

You can follow the steps below to leave Kids Mode:

Click on the Kids Mode icon at the top of your browser

Click ‘Exit Kids Mode window’

Enter your login credentials to leave Kids Mode