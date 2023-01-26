How to merge layers in Photoshop

If you’re looking for advice on how to merge layers in Adobe Photoshop, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how to do it in three easy steps.

Adobe describes layers as transparent sheets of paper that lay on top of each other. This allows you to make precise edits to specific sheets of paper, or elements of your image, without affecting other parts of the project.

However, sometimes the sheer amount of layers you’re faced with can become unwieldy – especially in more complex and detailed projects that require tens or even hundreds of layers. This can also result in Photoshop slowing down, which is frustrating at the best of times.

In these instances, you might find yourself wanting to combine two or more layers you’re happy with just to make everything feel a little more organised and easy to find.

Scroll down to learn how to merge two or more layers in Photoshop.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Highlight the layers you want to merge Right-click to bring up a drop-down menu Choose Merge Layers