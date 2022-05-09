 large image

How to make a post shareable on Facebook

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Noticed that no-one is sharing your Facebook posts? It might be because you’ve restricted who can see them. We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to make your posts sharable on Facebook.

There’s one tool responsible for ensuring your Facebook posts reach the right people and that is the audience selector. The audience selector controls who can see your statuses and photos both before and after you post them, as well as some of the information found on your profile you might want to keep private, such as your email address.

You can use the audience selector to choose who can see and share individual posts on your phone, tablet or laptop, but beware that you can’t change the audience on any posts you share on your friend’s or family’s timeline as this is in their control.

Read on to learn how to make your posts shareable after you post them or scroll to the bottom of this page to find out how to do it before hitting send…

What you’ll need: 

  • A Facebook account 
  • A post to share

The Short Version 

  1. Find your post 
  2. Click the three dots 
  3. Click Edit Audience 
  4. Click Public

How to make a post shareable on Facebook

  1. Step
    1

    Open Facebook

    The following screenshots are from the browser version of Facebook, but you can also do this in the Android and iOS apps. Facebook home page

  2. Step
    2

    Find the post you want to edit

    If it isn’t on your home feed, you can head to your profile and follow these steps from there. Facebook post

  3. Step
    3

    Click the three dots in the corner of the post

    This will bring up a drop-down menu.Facebook post menu

  4. Step
    4

    Click Edit Audience

    The icon looks like two people. Facebook post edit audience

  5. Step
    5

    Choose Public

    That’s it! You can also select other settings, like Friends, Friends Except, Specific Friends and Only Me. Facebook post select audience

Troubleshooting

How to make a Facebook post shareable before posting

To make sure your posts are public before hitting send, open the Create Post window and click on the grey drop-down menu below your name. Here you can choose between Public, Friends, Private and more.

How to make a post private on Facebook

To make a post private on Facebook, simply follow the same steps as above but click Only Me instead of Public in the final step.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

