If you want to create a smooth transition from one colour to another in Photoshop, the gradient tool is the easiest way to achieve it. Read on to learn how to use it.

There are a number of different types of gradients you can create in Photoshop, including linear ones that go in a straight line, radial ones that form a circle and angular gradients that shade in a counter-clockwise sweep. There are also reflected gradients that mirror linear gradients and diamond gradients that shade from the middle to the outer corners of your image.

All of these shapes can be created using one button – the Gradient tool. Scroll down to learn how to use the Gradient tool in Photoshop.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Hold down the Paint Bucket tool Select the Gradient tool Pick your colours Choose a type of gradient Click on your image and drag your mouse to create a gradient

How to make a gradient in Photoshop Step

1 Click and hold the Paint Bucket tool You may be able to skip this step if you can already see the gradient tool in the sidebar. Step

2 Select the Gradient tool The icon resembles a gradient. Step

3 Pick your colours Double-click on either colour to change it or skip step 4 if you’re happy with the colours selected. Step

4 Click OK You can use the colour picker to choose any colour. Step

5 Choose a type of gradient You can pick between linear, radial, angular, reflected and diamond-style gradients. Step

6 Click on the image and drag to create a gradient You can drag in any direction to create different results.