How to make a clipping mask in Photoshop

If you want to add a mask to a group of layers in Adobe Photoshop, you’ll need to create a clipping mask. We’ve put together this guide to show you how to make one.

When it comes to using clipping masks, the bottom layer – or base layer – will determine the boundaries of the mask. This can be useful if you want to change the shape of an image or text layer. In this instance, these elements will also take on the opacity of the base layer.

Clipping masks make it possible to apply adjustments to specific layers, which can be great when you’re working on complex projects with lots of different layers and effects.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Choose a layer in Photoshop Right-click the layer Choose Create Clipping Mask