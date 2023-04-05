 large image

How to make a clipping mask in Photoshop

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you want to add a mask to a group of layers in Adobe Photoshop, you’ll need to create a clipping mask. We’ve put together this guide to show you how to make one. 

When it comes to using clipping masks, the bottom layer – or base layer – will determine the boundaries of the mask. This can be useful if you want to change the shape of an image or text layer. In this instance, these elements will also take on the opacity of the base layer.

Clipping masks make it possible to apply adjustments to specific layers, which can be great when you’re working on complex projects with lots of different layers and effects.

What you’ll need: 

  • Adobe Photoshop 
  • A Creative Cloud subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Choose a layer in Photoshop 
  2. Right-click the layer 
  3. Choose Create Clipping Mask

  1. Step
    1

    Open your file in Photoshop

    The first step is to identify the layer you want to use to create a clipping mask. How to make a clipping mask in Photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Right-click on the layer you want to use

    You’ll want to make sure this layer is above the edits you wish to apply. How to make a clipping mask in Photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Choose Create Clipping Mask

    This option should be about midway down the dropdown menu. How to make a clipping mask in Photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    That’s it!

    You can always remove the clipping mask by right-clicking on the layer again and selecting Release Clipping Mask. How to make a clipping mask in Photoshop

Troubleshooting

How to make a clipping mask using keyboard shortcuts

If you’re in a hurry, you can quickly create a clipping mask by holding down Alt on a Windows PC or Option on a Mac and clicking on the line that divides the two layers in Photoshop.

How to delete a clipping mask

If you change your mind, you can easily remove a clipping mask by right-clicking on the layer again and choosing Release Clipping Mask.

