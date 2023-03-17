How to load film in an Instax Mini camera

If you’ve just picked up your first Instax Mini camera, such as the recently launched Instax Mini 12, you might be wondering how to insert the film.

Inserting instant film isn’t something you want to improvise. Instant film is delicate and, at 75p a shot, you don’t want to risk damaging the cartridge and losing 10 shots. We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to safely insert an Instax cartridge.

The below steps should work for any camera that uses Instax Mini film, including the Instax Mini 12, the Instax Mini 11 and the Instax Mini 9. However, it’s always a good idea to refer to the specific instructions that come with your camera before going ahead and inserting your film.

Keep reading to learn how to load film into an Instax Mini camera.

What you’ll need:

An Instax Mini camera

The Short Version

Open the camera back Find the yellow sticker in the top-right corner of the film compartment Line the sticker up with the yellow sticker on the film and insert the cartridge Close the cover