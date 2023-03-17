 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.84 per month with code “TrustedReviews” at checkout

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to load film in an Instax Mini camera

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve just picked up your first Instax Mini camera, such as the recently launched Instax Mini 12, you might be wondering how to insert the film. 

Inserting instant film isn’t something you want to improvise. Instant film is delicate and, at 75p a shot, you don’t want to risk damaging the cartridge and losing 10 shots. We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to safely insert an Instax cartridge.

The below steps should work for any camera that uses Instax Mini film, including the Instax Mini 12, the Instax Mini 11 and the Instax Mini 9. However, it’s always a good idea to refer to the specific instructions that come with your camera before going ahead and inserting your film. 

Keep reading to learn how to load film into an Instax Mini camera.

What you’ll need: 

  • An Instax Mini camera 

The Short Version 

  1. Open the camera back 
  2. Find the yellow sticker in the top-right corner of the film compartment 
  3. Line the sticker up with the yellow sticker on the film and insert the cartridge 
  4. Close the cover

  1. Step
    1

    Open the camera back 

    We’ll be using the Instax Mini 12 in these images, but these steps should work on other Instax Mini cameras. How to load film in an Instax Mini camera

  2. Step
    2

    Find the yellow sticker in the film compartment

    It should be in the top-right corner. How to load film in an Instax Mini camera

  3. Step
    3

    Line the sticker up with the yellow sticker on the film and insert the cartridge 

    You should remove the cartridge from its foil packaging before inserting it. How to load film in an Instax Mini camera

  4. Step
    4

    Close the cover

    It should lock shut with a click. Then all that’s left to do is press the shutter button to eject the black protective slide. How to load film in an Instax Mini camera

Troubleshooting

How many photos are in a film cartridge?

One Instax Mini film cartridge includes 10 photos. You can see how many shots are left by looking at the number visible through the small window on the rear of the camera.

What size is Instax Mini film?

Instax Mini prints measure 46 x 62mm, or 54 x 86mm including the frame.

You might like…

Best Instant Camera: Our favourite cameras for instant prints

Best Instant Camera: Our favourite cameras for instant prints

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Review

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Review

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
Instax Mini 12 vs Instax Mini 11: What’s new?

Instax Mini 12 vs Instax Mini 11: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.