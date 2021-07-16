Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to limit who can reply to your tweets on Twitter

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Last year, Twitter launched a feature that allowed users to pick and choose who could respond to their tweets, making unwanted replies and broken threads a thing of the past.

Now, Twitter has updated it to allow you to adjust those settings even after a tweet has been sent out into the world. 

The feature gives you the option to choose between three settings when you publish a tweet: everyone (this means anyone with a Twitter account can respond to your tweet), only people you follow or only people you mention. 

For tweets set as only people you follow and only people you mention, users will see a label telling them who can respond and the reply icon will be grayed out if they can’t. This doesn’t mean your tweet will be hidden – anyone will still be able to retweet, share, like and even retweet with a comment (if they really want you to hear what they have to say), but they won’t be able to reply directly below your tweet. 

“Since we started testing this in May, people have used it to host interviews and panels, share what’s on their mind, and make announcements”, said Twitter when the feature launched last August.

“We’ve learned a lot from usage, feedback interviews, and surveys. These settings help some people feel safer and could lead to more meaningful conversations, while still allowing people to see different points of view”. 

Twitter announced the latest updates to the feature on July 13 through its Twitter Safety account – a page dedicated to the website’s safety tools. 

So, how does it work? Read on to learn how to limit who can reply to your tweets before you hit post, as well as after. 

Best iPhone 2021: All the latest Apple phones ranked (including all iPhone 12 models)

Best iPhone 2021: All the latest Apple phones ranked (including all iPhone 12 models)

iPhone Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best list Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Best mobile phone 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best mobile phone 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best list Max Parker 1 month ago

How to limit who can reply to your tweets 

You can use Twitter’s reply settings to customise who can respond to your tweets both before and after you hit send. 

How to limit who can reply before you tweet: 

  • Open the ‘compose Tweet’ box 
  • Type out your tweet 
  • Select the globe icon next to ‘Everyone can reply’ 
  • Choose your preferred setting 
  • Hit ‘Tweet’ to publish your tweet 

How to limit who can reply after you tweet: 

  • Identify which tweet you want to edit 
  • Select the three dot menu 
  • Tap ‘Change who can reply’ 
  • Choose your preferred setting
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.